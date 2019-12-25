One player, each team could regret buying at IPL Auction 2020

IPL Auction 2020

The IPL 2020 auction was full of unpredictability and surprises. A total of 338 players were up for grabs but only 62 players were bought by various franchises. Keeping in mind that this auction was the last auction before the mega auctions that take place next year, the teams went on to spend big money on many short term targets. The auctions also saw Pat Cummins become the highest priced overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

IPL auctions are very unpredictable and the dynamics can change from time to time. However, all the teams seemed satisfied when they came out of the auction room. Some of the teams went for International experience while others went for young players with huge potential.

Since the conclusion of the auctions, cricket experts and pundits have questioned many players that the teams bought. Some have questioned the high price paid for a player while others have questioned the need to buy the particular player. Whether the players bought could prove to be bad buys or value for money, only time will decide.

Here is a list of players that each franchise may regret buying ahead of IPL 2020

#8 Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians)

Coulter Nile in action

Nathan Coulter-Nile last played in the IPL for KKR in 2017. Since then the Australian fast bowler has struggled with injuries and has not taken part in the last two editions. Coulter-Nile was picked by Mumbai Indians for a hefty price of ₹8.5cr this time around. Mumbai has a very stable and set playing 11, and with the arrival of Chris Lynn at the top of the order, the quickie from Down Under may find it difficult to find a place in the playing 11.

The tall Aussie fast bowler was recently out of action for over 2 months with a back injury. His pace has also dropped due to his regular injuries and that might prove to be a cause of concern for the Mumbai Indians

Thus, the price of 8.5cr seems over the top for a player who has struggled with injuries and is not guaranteed to play regularly. As it stands, Mumbai might regret splashing such a huge amount for Coulter-Nile.

