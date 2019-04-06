×
Opinion: IPL 2019 - 3 Reasons why Virat should be rested this season

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Feature
326   //    06 Apr 2019, 21:12 IST

Virat Kohli's disappointing season continues (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)
Virat Kohli's disappointing season continues (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a hard time in the 2019 Indian Premier League. They have lost their first five games of the season. Not only did they lose but their performances in all the matches were underwhelming.

The team's weaknesses have given room for opposition players to destroy them. Stars like Warner, Bairstow, and Russell have showcased their ruthlessness at their expense. If the tradition continues, RCB might end up as an object of sarcasm.

One player who would be worried too much about all this is their regular skipper Virat Kohli. After tasting a remarkable international success lately, the Indian captain wouldn't have expected his fortunes to desert him in the IPL.

The captain has nothing to fight expect his pride from now on. King Kohli may crack the code sooner or later if he continues to play. However, there are some reasons why the management should consider giving him rest for a whole part of the remaining season.

#3 The players would come out of their comfort zone

Most of the RCB players have a hard time in fielding (Image courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)
Most of the RCB players have a hard time in fielding (Image courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

RCB players seem to be a bit complacent. After losing the first five games they have zero excuses. Their individual performances are definitely the reason why they are lacking. All the players need to take up the responsibility and try to improve themselves.

However, it may not happen if they enjoy the luxury and comfort of playing under the world's best player. Thus, the team management should consider sending the side to battle without Virat. Without his absence, the team might not break out.

Being sheltered by Virat for long may not teach them anything. The vulnerability that comes without Virat might push the other players to come out of their comfort zones. It should happen to RCB if they want to learn important lessons.

The decision might not immediately turn things around. Things might be the same for them or even worse as the series progress. However, they would end up the season with a lot of valuable lessons and an upgraded survival instinct.

1 / 3 NEXT
Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. An enthusiastic sports observer and writer. Also a passionate storyteller and poetry writer. Quite a traveler who loves adventures.
