×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion - Mumbai Indians should not buy Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL trade window

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Feature
768   //    21 Oct 2018, 19:01 IST

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Mumbai Indians have been in the news for their activity in the IPL trade window. The Mukesh Ambani owned franchise bought South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They also released two of their international bowlers in Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dananjaya before the auctions.

Now, reports have surfaced that the Mumbai based franchise are in talks with the Sunrisers Hyderabad to sign India’s top left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander is not happy in the Sunrisers Hyderabad and has expressed his desire to leave.

The Hyderabad franchise is in talks with various other franchises for a trade involving Shikhar Dhawan. The 3 time champions Mumbai Indians are the front-runners in the race. Shikhar Dhawan has also played for the Mumbai franchise in the earlier seasons of the league. But it may be a bad move by the Rohit Sharma led team to sign up yet another left-handed opener for the twelfth edition.

Mumbai Indians already have a plethora of openers in Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in their squad and adding another opener may cause a problem of plenty in the team selection.

Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav gave blistering starts to the Mumbai Indians in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League
Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav gave blistering starts to the Mumbai Indians in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians had a strong opening pair in IPL 2018 yet failed to make it to the top 4 because of their brittle middle order. Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya failed to produce match-winning performances with the bat leading to the team’s ouster. A middle-order batsman is the need of the hour for Mumbai Indians and to waste funds in the purchase of yet another opener is like hitting the hammer on their own feet.

None of the above mentioned 5 batsmen can play in the middle order which will raise concerns for Rohit Sharma. Maybe a young Indian batsman like Aditya Tare or an experienced overseas player like George Bailey can to solve Mumbai Indians’ middle order woes.

Shikhar Dhawan can emerge as the star of the season playing for any other franchise like Delhi Daredevils where he could open with Prithvi Shaw or maybe Kings XI Punjab where he and KL Rahul could destroy the bowlers in the power-play. Opportunities will diminish for the Indian stalwart if his trade to the Mumbai Indians is successful as there will be plenty of competition inside the team itself.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Shikhar Dhawan
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Mumbai Indians in touch with SRH to get Shikhar Dhawan in...
RELATED STORY
Shikhar Dhawan reportedly unhappy with SRH
RELATED STORY
Five players Mumbai Indians should get in the IPL trade 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 auction Mumbai Indians: Full list of players...
RELATED STORY
Players with most matches before captaining for the first...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players SRH should buy in the trade
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Auction: Team Preview
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 fielders with most catches in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us