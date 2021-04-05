IPL 2021: 3 overseas batsmen who could be called up as replacements

The preparations for the fourteenth edition of the IPL are going in full flow as it is slated to start on 9th April. This would be the second consecutive edition where-in the matches would be played in closed doors.

Despite being in a bio-bubble environment, there have been cases of players testing positive for Covid-19. Some of the players have pulled out of the cash-rich league owing to bio-bubble fatigue. It won't be a surprise if more players continue to pull out of the IPL.

In such cases, teams would have to find an apt replacement to fill in the voids and replace them accordingly. On that note, we will take a look at the overseas batsmen who could come in as replacements.

Alex Hales - He is currently one of the most feared T20 batsmen in the world and can be an asset in the IPL

Alex Hales, the 32-year-old England opener, could prove to be a valuable asset for any franchise who opts to sign him as a replacement. The in-form batsman has been scoring runs for fun and has racked up several big knocks in the recent past. He recently broke the record for the most sixes in a Big Bash League season recently.

Alex Hales could provide a brilliant start and could also put pressure on the opposition right from the start of the game. Alex Hales is also no stranger to the Indian Premier League, having played 6 games for SRH in the 2018 edition of the IPL.

Marnus Labuschagne - He has expressed his desire to be a part of IPL

Marnus Labuschagne

Advertisement

Marnus Labuschagne is simply one of the most underrated, limited-overs batsmen in the world. Labuschagne has been the face of Australian cricket over the past year with his extraordinary batting performances.

Labuschagne is the type of player who can anchor the innings and play big shots strategically. In slow pitches where most batsmen fall prey to big shots, the top-order batsman could easily get through the difficulties and play vital knocks. Labuschagne could be used as a part-time bowler in the middle overs.

HUNDRED! First-class century No.17 for Marnus Labuschagne and his 13th in the past two years. What a player



SCORES: https://t.co/JvzYzoxolm #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/tEUHOf0x7o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 5, 2021

Devon Conway - He is currently ranked the 4th best batsman in ICC T20I rankings and can light up the IPL

Advertisement

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has been a revelation for New Zealand with his stellar performances against Bangladesh. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper batsman has been in sublime form and has played several trailblazing knocks. Conway has a jaw-dropping average of 59.12 and a stunning strike of 159.12 in T20Is.

With several players pulling out of the IPL due to various reasons, teams would surely want to acquire the in-form Devon Conway.