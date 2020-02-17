×
Owners of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab purchase CPL's St Lucia Zouks

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 17 Feb 2020, 23:35 IST

St Lucia Zouks
St Lucia Zouks

The owners of the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab - KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited has purchased the Carribean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Lucia Zouks. They become the second IPL owners after Red Chillies Entertainment to have bought a franchise both in the IPL and the CPL. The Red Chillies Entertainment owns Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

Zouks is one out of the six teams that was a part of the inaugural season in the Carribean Premier League in 2013. Although they were rebranded as St Lucia Stars in the 2017 season, the franchise regained its original name after the league opted for the termination of the agreement with the company which owned St Lucia Stars. Zouks had the best season back in 2016 when they finished in third place in the competition.

Mohit Burman, who acquires 46% of the stakes in Kings XI Punjab as the co-owner, spoke on his purchase as an 'exciting opportunity' in investing in one of the most embraced sporting leagues in the world.

We are excited at the opportunity to invest in one of the most exciting sporting tournaments in the world, and we have been impressed by the vibrancy of CPL over the last seven years. We visualise taking the franchise to the next level and showcasing St Lucia in the best possible light over the coming years.

Darren Sammy, who has also represented the Kings XI Punjab in the past, is the skipper of the St Lucia Zouks in the CPL. In the last season, Zouks finished at the fifth position amongst the six teams with only three wins out of nine games.

The 2020 edition of the Carribean Premier League is scheduled to start from 19th August and end on 26th September 2020.

Published 17 Feb 2020, 23:35 IST
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab St Lucia Stars Darren Sammy
