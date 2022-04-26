PBKS' Arshdeep Singh may not be funky but he performs the tough tasks pretty efficiently

25th April, 2022, the Wankhede Stadium is jam-packed as the Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS). This game hasn’t been a headline act in the years gone by but has the potential to reignite both teams’ campaign. CSK come into the match with two wins in seven fixtures, whereas the Punjab Kings have only won thrice this season. So, when Mayank Agarwal loses the toss again (sixth time in seven attempts), there is a hush around the ground among the PBKS faithful.

It isn’t as if they’ve not won encounters when batting first. Recent history is also in their favour, considering the past three games at the Wankhede Stadium have been won by the team setting the target. But with a slightly misfiring batting unit, PBKS know that their bowlers need to stand up on what seems a decent batting surface.

PBKS begin their bowling essay brilliantly. They account for Mitchell Santner and Robin Uthappa, meaning that they find themselves in the driving seat defending 187. CSK, though, have a habit of waiting till the death overs before properly flexing their batting muscles. This match then isn’t over by any stretch of the imagination.

When Sandeep Sharma bowls the 16th over and gets carted for 23 runs, it seems an eerily familiar script is materializing. MS Dhoni hasn’t entered the fray yet but in Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK have more than enough firepower. What they discount, however, is how irresistible Arshdeep Singh has been at the death for PBKS.

Throughout this campaign, Arshdeep has stood up when those around him haven’t. For much of IPL 2022, PBKS have struggled on the bowling front – perhaps even forcing their batters to look for incredibly swelled totals. But as Mayank’s men opted for something a little more cautious, it almost felt as if they were confident that Arshdeep would defend any target they would put up.

The 17th over Arshdeep bowled only went for 7 runs, despite CSK having a well-set Rayudu at the crease. Jadeja, who has been one of the best finishers in the league in the past couple of seasons, has previously feasted on left-arm fast bowlers. So, for Arshdeep to tie them down and change the complexion of the game was quite special.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Top defensive bowling from Rabada and Arshdeep. Arshdeep flies under the radar far too much. Excellent Top defensive bowling from Rabada and Arshdeep. Arshdeep flies under the radar far too much. Excellent

Not only did his over allow PBKS a bit of breathing room, it also sucked the momentum away from CSK’s essay. And Arshdeep didn’t do that by bowling an assortment of slower deliveries or by trying something funky. If anything, his sedate temperament and propensity to take responsibility allowed him to stick to one plan and execute it to the tee.

Over the years, countless bowlers have testified how tough it is to nail the yorkers, especially when there is a hint of dew at the ground. On Monday, there wasn’t a lot of dew. It wasn’t quite like the Niagra Falls Stephen Fleming hinted the Brabourne once was, or the swimming pool Shreyas Iyer wanted to avoid. But it was still enough to upset the bowler’s rhythm.

Arshdeep has been exceptional for PBKS in the IPL

Arshdeep has been doing this for a better part of the past two IPL seasons. However, since he has often been used as a defensive option, he hasn’t been able to bag as many wickets, at least in 2022. His wicket-tally, despite his virtuoso display against CSK, is quite underwhelming, considering he was retained by PBKS ahead of the mega auction.

The fast bowler, though, has the best economy rate in the death overs. In fact, his economy rate of 5.66 is the best among bowlers to have bowled a minimum of 24 balls. Sunil Narine, long viewed as one of the most dexterous bowlers in this phase, has an economy rate of 6, whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami – both of whom are expected to feature for India at the T20 World Cup, have conceded more than 8 runs per over on an average.

Much of the same continued in the 19th over, despite the game hinging on his performance. He could’ve easily wilted and handed CSK the initiative. But he didn’t. He kept executing his yorkers and the only two times he missed it was against Dhoni.

In both those overs, however, Arshdeep didn’t pick up a wicket. And that is probably where the catch lies when dissecting his performances. On the wicket-taking front, it feels as if he has flattered to deceive. But anyone who watched his display against CSK in the flesh would testify that he might be onto something. He hasn’t been flashy but he has performed the tough tasks superbly.

From a national team perspective, a call-up might still be far away. At the moment, there are several young pacers ahead of him in the pecking order. However, if he can keep producing the goods at the death, he could be a very viable alternative to T Natarajan – someone who has struggled with injuries lately.

That, though, is a debate better left for another day. Monday belonged to Arshdeep and PBKS, and nothing can change that. CSK would ideally have wanted to tweak things to their liking but with Arshdeep bowling the way he is, there wasn’t a lot they could do. In fact, there hasn’t been a lot most teams have been able to accomplish against the PBKS pacer.

Should be enough to tell you how far he has come, and how he has become PBKS’ bowling lynchpin – in unassuming, unflustered and unwavering fashion.

