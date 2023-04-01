PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 2 of IPL 2023 vs KKR

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) finished sixth in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and have undergone significant changes since then.

While some of their core might look similar, they will be a different unit when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 2 of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

PBKS made Sam Curran the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction in December and also snapped up some quality players on cut-price deals. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will look to take one game at a time and punch above their weight in a season where not many expect them to challenge for a playoff spot.

Who will take the field for the Kings in their first game of the new season? Here is PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 2 of IPL 2023 against KKR.

PBKS vs KKR: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

With Jonny Bairstow having been ruled out of the tournament, PBKS have named Matthew Short as his replacement. Will the Aussie opener immediately slot into the playing XI alongside captain Dhawan?

It's a possibility, but that would also leave the middle order to be extremely weak in the absence of the unavailable Liam Livingstone. The Kings might be forced to play both Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sikandar Raza in the middle, leaving Dhawan to open with Prabhsimran Singh.

Prabhsimran was in stellar form in the recent domestic season, and although he has looked out of his depth in the IPL so far, he could be ready for a sustained run of games at the top of the order.

Shahrukh Khan endured a tough campaign last year as he even lost his place in the side. The explosive batter hasn't had much joy in domestic cricket either and comes into IPL 2023 short on runs. But PBKS, who retained him for ₹9 crore, clearly have a lot of faith in him.

If PBKS want to play an extra pacer in Mohali, they could turn to the experienced Rishi Dhawan or the talented Vidwath Kaverappa. If they want an extra spinner, on the other hand, Harpreet Brar could support Rahul Chahar.

Playing Kaverappa would leave PBKS with a very long tail, and KKR have a plethora of left-handers who would enjoy facing up against Brar. So although Rishi Dhawan isn't the kind of bowler who is quick enough to trouble the Kolkata batting lineup, he might be their best bet on Saturday.

Nathan Ellis should fill in for Kagiso Rabada, who is away on international duty. Arshdeep Singh is certain to round off the bowling attack.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 2 of IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

