PBKS' strongest playing XI and impact players after IPL 2024 auction

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are a franchise desperately trying to find some success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have reached only one final in the history of the competition, and playoff appearances have been scarce as well.

In IPL 2023, PBKS finished a lowly eighth after managing six wins in the league stage. They didn't make too many changes to their squad as they opted to retain their core, snapping up a couple of key players at the IPL 2024 auction to bolster their side.

PBKS' squad after the IPL 2024 auction: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Here is PBKS' strongest playing XI, along with their impact player candidates, after the IPL 2024 auction.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh

Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS in IPL 2024

Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS in IPL 2024. The star batter was troubled by injuries during the last campaign, and his form tapered off towards the end as well. He will want to turn in a characteristically prolific season this time around.

Punjab have a few options to partner Dhawan at the top of the order, including the explosive duo of Jonny Bairstow and Matthew Short. But the Englishman's form hasn't been too convincing of late, and the Aussie should be viewed as a backup option.

Prabhsimran Singh, who played a couple of thrilling knocks in IPL 2023, including a sensational hundred against the Delhi Capitals (DC), should be given another good run. The youngster will want to be more consistent.

Middle Order: Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone's ideal batting position in T20s is still unclear

Atharva Taide is just 23 years old and has had a promising domestic white-ball run with Vidarbha. He should be part of PBKS' plans going forward, given his obvious potential and the fact that he essayed a couple of enterprising cameos in IPL 2023.

Taide's ideal position is at No. 3, meaning that Bairstow would have to slot in at No. 4 if he plays. That would mean that he starts against spin often, and that isn't ideal. With the Englishman not being among the runs, he should be replaced by Sikandar Raza, who offers an additional bowling option and solid middle-order hitting ability.

Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma form the backbone of PBKS' middle order. While the former two will be expected to contribute with the ball as well, the latter could don the gloves ahead of Prabhsimran.

Harpreet Bhatia and Rilee Rossouw are the notable backups.

Lower Order: Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Arshdeep Singh didn't have a great season with the ball in IPL 2023

Harshal Patel, PBKS' most notable purchase at the IPL 2024 auction, could play a key role for the franchise. He adds death-bowling value, meaning that Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran can be used in the powerplay without any issues.

Nathan Ellis is an excellent death bowler and should've arguably played ahead of Rabada, had Harshal not been signed. But the Kings' current requirements from their overseas fast bowler make the South African a more suitable candidate.

Rahul Chahar will be the team's lead spinner once again. While he was economical in IPL 2023, he didn't create as many wicket-taking opportunities as he'd have liked and will want to improve on that front.

Harpreet Brar could be used on spin-friendly pitches as an impact player. He could even be part of the XI if PBKS are sure of his involvement, at the expense of one of the specialists.

PBKS' strongest playing XI after IPL 2024 auction: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.

PBKS' impact player candidates after IPL 2024 auction: Harpreet Brar (frontrunner), Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should PBKS play Raza ahead of Bairstow? Yes No 0 votes