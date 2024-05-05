PBKS vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

L L L L L. That's what the results read from the last five clashes against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the usually consistent Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Men in Yellow haven't had many bogey teams over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but PBKS are turning out to be a real thorn in their side.

Only a couple of days ago, Punjab turned up at Chepauk and fashioned a comfortable win in a run-chase. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar orchestrated a trademark Chennai spin choke as dew intervened in the second innings to make the match a non-contest.

However, it wasn't just dew that consigned CSK to a tough defeat. Without Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, and Tushar Deshpande, Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't have half his frontline pace options to call upon. He will hope that Pathirana and Deshpande are available for selection on Sunday, May 5, with Mustafizur Rahman having played his last IPL 2024 game for the franchise.

Meanwhile, PBKS have plenty of work to do if they are to mount a playoff charge. They virtually can't lose any of their remaining four league games and will hope that a return to Dharamsala helps them continue their winning run against the five-time champions.

Shikhar Dhawan's return has been teased for a while now, but breaking up Punjab's opening combination might not be the best thing in the world. Sam Curran has led the side well, even if results haven't been all too promising outside the CSK triumph.

Can the Super Kings get their playoff campaign back on track? Or will they suffer a sixth successive defeat to the Kings?

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Win Probability: Chennai look to exploit batting fragility

Expand Tweet

If Pathirana and Deshpande are unfit, CSK will find it virtually impossible to come out on top at a venue that places great emphasis on bowling strength. If they are, though, the Men in Yellow will back themselves to exploit PBKS' fragility in the batting department.

Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh have been in good form, but the middle order has been overly reliant on Shashank Singh and sometimes Ashutosh Sharma to bail them out of trouble. If Chennai can pick up a few wickets in the powerplay, they should be able to secure the win.

The Super Kings have batting concerns of their own, though. Ajinkya Rahane has been off-color, and they've gotten some basic tactical decisions wrong throughout the campaign. However, the likes of Shivam Dube should enjoy batting in Dharamsala.

This prediction hinges entirely on CSK's fitness concerns - if they have a full-strength side, they could emerge victorious.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 53 of IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback