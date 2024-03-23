PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 23, 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

PBKS had a rough season last year, winning six out of 14 games. Captain Shikhar Dhawan was their top run-getter with 373 runs in 11 innings, while Arshdeep Singh led the wicket-taking charts for them, having picked up 17 wickets.

This year, Punjab will be eager to up their game with the likes of Johnny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant, who is back after a season-long injury break, will lead the Delhi Capitals but won’t be keeping the stumps. However, with the Australian duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Axar Patel, they will be keen to kick off their campaign with a win.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top three differential picks for the upcoming PBKS vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 7.5 credits

Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals (Credits: X/ Prithvi Shaw)

Prithvi Shaw has not been up to the mark in the last couple of seasons, scoring 389 runs in 18 matches. In 2023, he suffered an injury after an unbeaten 125-run knock for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup. However, he recovered and performed well in the Ranji Trophy, smashing 451 runs in six matches.

Shaw is expected to carry his form to the T20 format and play a vital role in Delhi’s top order.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - 6.5 credits

Khaleel Ahmed in action (Credits: X / imK_Ahmed13)

Khaleel Ahmed has been in form recently, chipping in with eight wickets in the last five T20 matches. He also has a fine record against Punjab, bagging 11 wickets in nine matches. Khaleel picked up nine wickets in as many matches last year in the IPL. He would look to level up in the upcoming season and prove crucial.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 7.0 credits

Prabhsimran Singh scored a century against Delhi Capitals (Credits: X / PunjabKingsIPL)

Prabhsimran Singh had a fine season in the IPL 2023, scoring 358 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 150.42. His records included one century and a half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batter has played three matches against Delhi and has an impressive average of 45, including a 103-run knock.

Prabhsimran also performed well in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) 2023, being the second-highest run-getter for Punjab, with 255 runs in 10 games.