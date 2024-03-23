PBKS vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, March 23. This will be the day game of the double-header.

Both Punjab and Delhi will resume their hunt for their maiden IPL title. PBKS have reached the final only once, in 2014. They are arguably the most underperforming franchise in the history of the T20 league. DC have also made it to the final only once, in 2020. They have reached the playoffs on a few occasions, but have failed to go all the way.

Looking at their performance in the previous season, Punjab finished eighth with 12 points, winning six and losing eight matches. Delhi ended in ninth place with 10 points, winning five games and losing nine.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have clashed 32 times in the Indian Premier League. There are no favorites in the head-to-head battle as both sides have won 16 matches each.

The teams met twice in the IPL 2023 edition, with DC and PBKS winning one game each. Punjab beat Delhi by 31 runs in the first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. When the sides clashed in Dharamsala, Delhi registered a 15-run win. Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 16

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 16

Matches with No Result - 0

PBKS vs DC head-to-head record in Mohali

Punjab Kings will play their first match of the IPL 2024 edition in Chandigarh. Before that, Mohali was their home ground. PBKS have a fantastic record against DC in Mohali, winning six and losing only one of their seven matches. They beat Delhi by 14 runs in the last IPL match between the two sides in April 2019.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 6

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals matches

Delhi Capitals have been dominant over Punjab Kings in their recent meetings. In the last five matches between the two teams, DC have won four and lost only one. They won both matches in the 2022 edition before going down in the first meeting between the sides in IPL 2023.

Here's a short summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals games:

DC (213/2) beat PBKS (198/8) by 15 runs, May 17, 2023

PBKS (167/7) beat DC (136/8) by 31 runs, May 13, 2023

DC (159/7) beat PBKS (142/9) by 17 runs, May 16, 2022

DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by 9 wickets, April 20, 2022

DC (167/3) beat PBKS (166/6) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2021