PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) began life at their new home venue in Mullanpur to kickstart their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Shikhar Dhawan and company were up against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, March 23.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first. DC's new-look opening combination, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, guided the side to a fiery start. However, their departures in quick succession brought PBKS back into the contest.

The home side reigned supreme and dominated the middle overs, picking up wickets at regular intervals to run through the wobbly DC middle-order. DC were on the cusp of embracing a mediocre score after losing eight wickets for 147, but a brilliant cameo by Abishek Porel took them to a competitive score.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow led PBKS to a brisk start before Ishant Sharma played a huge hand in sending both openers back into the hut. Impact player Prabhsimran Singh, who came in place of Arshdeep Singh, chipped in with a cameo, and DC remained in the hunt with wickets.

Sam Curran played a crucial knock, recording his highest IPL score, and anchoring the run chase while batting up the order. The No.4 has more or less become a regular position for him in franchise cricket these days, and he played his role to perfection to help PBKS' cause.

He was joined by his national teammate Liam Livingstone, and the duo put on a match-winning partnership, and almost finished the game off themselves. DC took the contest into the final over as Khaleel Ahmed struck twice to finish his spell. The left-arm pacer almost had a third wicket, but was held back by David Warner's dropped catch to end the 19th over.

Liam Livingstone kept his calm, helped by extras from Sumit Kumar in the final over, to wrap up the match with four balls to spare.

#1 Rishabh Pant's return to cricket after 15 months

All eyes were on the returning Rishabh Pant ahead of the clash, and the reception he got on his return says the story. The wicketkeeper-batter came out to bat after David Warner's departure and looked rusty.

Pant tried to take on the bowlers by unsettling them, even bringing out the reverse sweep. He did dish out a glorious cover drive off Harshal Patel, which could have led to bigger things, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be. He attempted a ramp shot soon after, but was deceived by the lack of pace, resulting in a caught dismissal.

He scored 18 runs off 13 runs, and his little cameo included a couple of boundaries as well. Even though he did not fare well with the bat, simply his return to the cricket field should be celebrated, considering the grueling experience that he went through.

The returning player was also quick with the gloves behind the wickets, firstly attempting a smart stumping attempt against Jitesh Sharma. However, in that particular instance, the batter had just managed to ground his foot inside the crease in time.

But, he was not lucky the second time around as Pant made it count with a sharp stumping, quashing doubts that were lingering about his wicket-keeping ability.

#2 Ricky Ponting's masterstroke in introducing Abhishek Porel as an impact player

Many were surprised when DC triggered their option to introduce the impact player in the first innings and compromise their bowling unit in the second innings. Abishek Porel came in at No.9 in the 18th over in place of Ricky Bhui, and left a huge mark with a brilliant cameo.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 32 runs off just 10 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes. He took Harshal Patel apart in the final over of the innings, as the pacer conceded 25 runs to spoil his figures on his debut for the franchise.

The knock comes across as a huge confidence booster for the youngster, who had a difficult maiden season in 2023.

#3 Jonny Bairstow's unlucky runout dismissal

Although the words 'unlucky runout dismissal' strung along with Bairstow may force memories of Ashes 2023, his departure did not unfold in that fashion. The Englishman was caught short of the crease at the non-striker's end, as a straight drive from Prabhsimran Singh attained just the slightest of contact on Ishant Sharma's hand on his follow-through.

The ball then proceeded to hit the stumps, leading to the bowler celebrating right away. Replays confirmed that Sharma indeed touched the ball in its path and Bairstow was well short of the crease when the bails were dislodged from the stumps. Bairstow had to depart for just nine runs after facing three deliveries.