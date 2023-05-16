PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC). The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is all set to host this exciting clash on Wednesday, May 17.

Punjab kept their playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought 31 runs victory against the Capitals in the previous game. They are currently placed in the eighth place in the points table with 12 points, having won six of their 12 games so far.

Batting first, Prabhsimran Singh notched up his maiden ton of the Indian Premier League as his innings of 103 runs off just 65 balls at a strike rate of 158.46 ensured that PBKS finish on a competitive score of 167/7 in 20 overs. Ishant Sharma chipped in with a couple of wickets for the Delhi Capitals.

In response, David Warner helped the Capitals get off to a blistering start in the powerplay as he notched up 54 runs at a strike rate of 200. Meanwhile, Harpreet Brar turn things around with his match-winning four-fer as the Kings restricted the home team to 136/8 and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 31-run victory.

After a disappointing season, the Delhi Capitals became the first team to get knocked out of the tournament. They are still languishing at the bottom of the points table with eight points, having won only four of their 12 games so far.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 64, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 17, 2023, Wednesday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is expected to offer a neutral track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. The seamers will be able to extract some sideways movement with the new ball, while the batters need to be a bit patient in the powerplay. The average first innings score at the venue is 160-175.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

The conditions in Dharamshala on Wednesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to be in the 30s.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs

Punjab Kings Team News

We may see Matthew Short come into the PBKS side in place of Sikander Raza, who failed to make an impact in the previous game.

Punjab Kings Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals Team News

Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje are expected to return to the side in place of Rilee Rossouw and Praveen Dubey on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Anrich Nortje.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

PBKS desperately need this win to progress further in the tournament, while the Capitals are expected to test their bench strength in the upcoming game.

Therefore, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will start the game as firm favourites to edge out a depleted Delhi Capitals.

Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win the Match 64 of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

