PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 will head back to Dharamsala for a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium. The venue hosted a high-scoring game between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on May 4.

The conditions would not have changed much in Dharamsala. Hence, fans should expect a run-fest when the PBKS host the DC for a match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Ahead of the crucial match in the race to the playoffs, here's a glance at the pitch history of the iconic venue.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala IPL records

Teams batting first have won a majority of the IPL games hosted by this stadium. Hence, the captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first. However, the rain factor may prompt the captains to think about batting second as well.

Here's a list of some vital stats to know from all the previous 14 IPL matches played in Dharamsala:

IPL matches played: 14

Won by teams batting first: 9

Won by teams batting second: 5

Highest individual score: 106 - Adam Gilchrist (PBKS) vs RCB, 2011

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Amit Mishra (DCH) vs PBKS, 2011

Highest team total: 241/7 - RCB vs PBKS, 2024

Lowest team total: 116 - PBKS vs DCH, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 178/5 - DCH vs PBKS, 2010

Average first innings score: 185.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch report

The average first innings score in Dharamsala has been 185, but a total above 180 has never been chased down successfully at this venue. In the last match, Punjab Kings posted 236/5 on the board against Lucknow Super Giants.

The exact pitch report will be broadcasted before Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer come out for the coin toss. Two experts will analyze the wicket and give their opinion on how it will behave.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, last IPL match

PBKS crushed LSG by 37 runs in the previous IPL fixture on this ground. The Kings scored 236/5 and then restricted the Super Giants to 199/7 to win the match by 37 runs.

A batter each from both franchises scored a half-century. 29 sixes were smacked in that game. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: PBKS 236/5 (Prabhsimran Singh 91, Akash Singh 2/30) beat LSG 199/7 (Ayush Badoni 74, Arshdeep Singh 3/16) by 37 runs.

