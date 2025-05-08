PBKS vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have won only two of their last five matches, but all is not lost as the end of the group stage in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches. Thanks to their blistering start, which saw them reel off four wins on the trot, Axar Patel and Co. still have their fate in their own hands.

On Thursday, May 8, the Capitals will travel to Dharamsala to face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). If they win, DC will move past the Mumbai Indians (MI) and into fourth place, level on points with Punjab. That should put them in pole position to build on that momentum and finish in the top four.

If they lose, however, PBKS will have one foot in the playoffs and might even be able to mount a late run for the top two spots if other results go their way. The Kings are currently third in the standings and could temporarily go top of the IPL 2025 standings.

This is the first time these two teams are meeting this year, so an exciting encounter is on the cards.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal.

IPL 2025: Can DC get their campaign back on track?

DC's recent form has been far from encouraging, largely due to issues in the batting and pace departments. While Karun Nair's form has fallen off a cliff since his blistering half-century against MI, Abishek Porel and KL Rahul have been inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma make up a slightly underwhelming pace attack, one that might not be built to make the most of conditions that are expected to be friendly in Dharamsala. Arshdeep Singh ran through the opposition top order in PBKS' previous game at the venue, and he and Marco Jansen seem to have the Capitals outmatched.

Anything can happen in a game of T20 cricket between two quality sides, especially with Delhi having plenty of match-winners in their ranks. However, PBKS have been the more convincing outfit over the course of the competition and can be backed to get the job done on Thursday.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 58 of IPL 2025.

