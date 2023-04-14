PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 18

Defending champions Gujarat Titans got back to winning ways by defeating the Punjab Kings by six wickets at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the 18th match of IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma were the architects of GT's win over PBKS on Thursday, April 13. While Gill smashed a match-winning half-century for the visitors, Sharma won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 2/18 on debut for the Gujarat Titans.

None of the Punjab Kings players were particularly impressive as they suffered their second consecutive defeat. The home side lost the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan in the powerplay and never recovered from the double blow.

Matt Short tried his best to save the day for PBKS with a 36-run knock, but his efforts could only take the team to 153/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 154, GT got off to a great start, thanks to a 48-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

PBKS' Kagiso Rabada became the fastest player to take 100 IPL wickets by dismissing Saha. However, Gill held on to one end until the final over, ensuring that GT were just six runs short of a win when he lost his wicket. Rahul Tewatia scored the winning boundary for the Titans, helping them record their third win of IPL 2023.

Here's a look at the three moments from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans that generated a buzz among fans.

#1 Rahul Tewatia continues to torment the Punjab Kings

Rahul Tewatia played for the Punjab Kings team in IPL 2017, but PBKS did not retain him ahead of the 2018 mega auction. The all-rounder moved to the Rajasthan Royals and smashed five sixes in an over against PBKS to help RR pull off an improbable run-chase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2020.

In 2022, Tewatia switched to Gujarat Titans. Playing against Punjab Kings, he whacked two sixes off two balls when GT needed 12 runs off the last two deliveries last year.

Tewatia also scored the winning runs for GT in the recently concluded match against PBKS, continuing his impeccable record against the Punjab-based outfit.

#2 When Hardik Pandya met Shikhar Dhawan at the toss

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan are two of the coolest captains in IPL 2023. Both are known for keeping things simple and allowing their players to play their natural game.

Pandya was spotted greeting Dhawan with a kiss on the cheek when the two skippers met at the toss for the PBKS vs GT match. The photo generated a lot of buzz on social media.

#3 The return of Mohit Sharma in IPL 2023

Mohit Sharma played his first IPL match since 2019 against the Punjab Kings. He was a net bowler for Gujarat Titans in 2022, who signed him at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Sharma replaced Yash Dayal in the playing XI on Thursday. The veteran pacer made an impact straightaway, taking two wickets in four overs. He gave away only 18 runs and won the Man of the Match award. Fans were delighted to see the 2014 IPL Purple Cap winner make a solid comeback.

