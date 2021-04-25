PBKS vs KKR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 21 of IPL 2021

After losing both their matches in Mumbai, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick off their Ahmedabad leg of IPL 2021 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

It will be the first IPL match at the newly-rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Punjab Kings will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to snap their losing streak.

The Kolkata-based franchise opened its IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, KKR lost their next four matches to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings recorded a comfortable win against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last game. With Punjab set to take on Kolkata in an IPL 2014 Final rematch tomorrow evening, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated the Punjab Kings in the IPL as they have a phenomenal head-to-head record of 18-9. KKR were on a 4-match winning streak against the Mohali-based franchise before the Kings defeated them in the UAE last year.

It will be interesting to see if the Punjab Kings can record their second consecutive win against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Among current players in the KKR squad, Andre Russell has aggregated the most runs (251) in matches against Punjab. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine has dismissed 28 PBKS batsmen in his IPL career.

KL Rahul has aggregated 231 runs while donning the Punjab jersey against the Knight Riders in the IPL. In the previous battle between Punjab and Kolkata, Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets for his team. Shami and Rahul will be the key to Punjab's success in their upcoming IPL 2021 game.