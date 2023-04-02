PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Punjab Kings opened their IPL 2023 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The home side recorded a seven-run win to start their new season on a winning note.

Playing under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab Kings posted a fantastic score of 191 runs on the board after being asked to bat first by Nitish Rana. Sri Lanka star Bhanuka Rajapaksa stole the show with a half-century for PBKS.

Chasing 192 to start their IPL 2023 season on a winning note, the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to build big partnerships.

They were 80/5 at one stage, where Andre Russell joined forces with Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer to bring the Knight Riders back into the contest.

Russell and Iyer lost their wickets in the slog overs, and then rain interrupted the proceedings, forcing the officials to use the D/L method to decide the winner. Punjab Kings won the game by seven runs via D/L method.

In this article, we will look at the top three records that were broken during the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

#1 Shardul Thakur broke Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami's record

All-rounder Shardul Thakur made his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday against the Punjab Kings.

KKR roped him in the trade window for ₹10.75 crore. However, Thakur failed to make an impact in his first game for the Knight Riders.

He bowled four overs, conceding 43 runs at an economy rate of 10.8. The medium-fast bowler failed to take any wickets as well.

17 - Shardul Thakur*

16 - Mohd Shami

16 - Prasidh Krishna

15 - Trent Boult

13 - Jaydev Unadkat

13 - Mohd Siraj



Courtesy of this spell, Thakur now owns the record for the highest spells leaking 40+ runs in IPL matches since 2017.

Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur jointly held this record before the game between KKR and PBKS. Thakur is currently at the top with 17 such spells now.

#2 Umesh Yadav broke Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo's record

Kolkata Knight Riders retained Umesh Yadav for IPL 2023 after his impressive performances last season.

Yadav opened the bowling for KKR in the game against PBKS and bowled a tidy spell of 1/27 from four overs.

He picked up the crucial wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, taking his overall tally of wickets against PBKS to 34.

Courtesy of Rajapaksa's wicket, Yadav now owns the record for the highest wickets against a single opponent in IPL matches.

34 - Umesh Yadav v PBKS

33 - Dwayne Bravo v MI

33 - Sunil Narine v PBKS

31 - Lasith Malinga v CSK

30 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v KKR

30 - Amit Mishra v RR

Yadav has dismissed 34 PBKS batters in his career. His teammate Sunil Narine has 33 wickets against PBKS, while former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo bagged 33 wickets against MI.

#3 Nitish Rana broke Sanju Samson's record in IPL 2023

Nitish Rana made his captaincy debut in the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

While Rana has played a lot of IPL games, he has represented India only thrice at the international level.

3 - NITISH RANA

7 - Sanju Samson

8 - Karun Nair

12 - Shreyas Iyer

13 - Aaron Finch

After captaining KKR yesterday, Rana became the least experienced Indian cricketer (in terms of international matches) to lead an IPL side.

Sanju Samson previously held the record, having made his IPL captaincy debut after seven games for India.

