PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh pitch history and T20 records

The New PCA Stadium will host a match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15, 2025. It is a rematch of the IPL 2014 Final, where KKR beat PBKS.
Since that game, PBKS have never appeared in the IPL playoffs. The Kings have started well in IPL 2025 under Shreyas Iyer, registering three wins and two losses. They will be keen to finish in the Top 4.
Meanwhile, defending champions KKR have recorded three wins in six matches. They will play in New Chandigarh for the first time in IPL history. Before the match begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the new stadium.
New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh IPL records
The conditions in New Chandigarh have favored batters and bowlers equally. The matches at this venue have not been extremely favorable to the batters like Hyderabad, but teams have managed to post totals around 175 regularly.
Here are some key stats to know from the previous games played in New Chandigarh:
IPL matches played: 7
Won by teams batting first: 4
Won by teams batting second: 3
Highest individual score: 103 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025
Best bowling figures: 4/29 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2024
Highest team total: 219/6 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025
Lowest team total: 142 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 2024
Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2024
Average first innings score: 175.
New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh pitch report
The New PCA Stadium pitch report will be live from New Chandigarh before the toss happens. As mentioned earlier, batters and bowlers receive equal help from the conditions.
Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya scored a century in the last match played at this venue. All eyes will be on Arya in New Chandigarh.
New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh last IPL match
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in the game played on April 8. Priyansh Arya's 42-ball 103 guided the home team to 219/6, the highest team total in New Chandigarh.
Chasing 220, CSK finished with 201/5. Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell bowled an economical spell of 1/11 in two overs. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 219/6 (Priyansh Arya 103, Khaleel Ahmed 2/45) beat Chennai Super Kings 201/5 (Devon Conway 69, Lockie Ferguson 2/40) by 18 runs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS