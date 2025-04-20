PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh pitch history and T20 records

For the second time in three days, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when the Shreyas Iyer-led side host Match 37 of the ongoing IPL 2025.

Ad

In the first bout between these two teams, PBKS nailed down a five-wicket win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A magnificent bowling performance in the rain-curtailed game stunned the hosts before PBKS chased down 96 runs with 11 balls remaining.

Now, the reverse fixture is in the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, a venue that saw its own low-scoring affair in the previous game. With this game scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 20, let's take a look the pitch history and T20 records at Mullanpur.

Ad

Trending

New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh IPL records

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosted IPL matches for the first time in 2024. After the Punjab Kings used the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for a number of years, it is now formally the team's home ground.

Five games were played at the venue last year, with teams that batted second winning thrice. The primary reason is that only twice in the five games was a 180+ score exceeded. Here are some more statistics regarding matches played at Mullanpur.

Ad

IPL matches played: 8

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 3

Highest individual score: 103 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025

Best bowling figures: 4/29 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2024

Highest team total: 219/6 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025

Lowest team total: 95/10 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Average first innings score: 171

New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh pitch report

Expect a proper contest between bat and ball at the Mullanpur Stadium today. KKR failed to chase down 112 in the previous game, however, it certainly wasn't a 110-run surface.

Ad

For the PBKS vs RCB clash, the New PCA Stadium could offer a drier surface with an even cover of grass. With this being an afternoon game, the spinners will almost certainly have a say.

New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh last IPL match

History was created when the New PCA Stadium hosted its last IPL 2025 match. The Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in IPL history, preventing the Kolkata Knight Riders from chasing 112.

Yuzvendra Chahal roared back to form with a match-winning spell of 4/28, while Marco Jansen was equally magnificent taking 3/17. At 62/2, KKR were cruising to victory. But then, they crumbled, losing eight wickets for just 33 runs. The pacers took 10 wickets, while spinners claimed nine. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 37.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More