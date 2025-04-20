PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh pitch history and T20 records

For the second time in three days, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when the Shreyas Iyer-led side host Match 37 of the ongoing IPL 2025.
In the first bout between these two teams, PBKS nailed down a five-wicket win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A magnificent bowling performance in the rain-curtailed game stunned the hosts before PBKS chased down 96 runs with 11 balls remaining.
Now, the reverse fixture is in the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, a venue that saw its own low-scoring affair in the previous game. With this game scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 20, let's take a look the pitch history and T20 records at Mullanpur.
New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh IPL records
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosted IPL matches for the first time in 2024. After the Punjab Kings used the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for a number of years, it is now formally the team's home ground.
Five games were played at the venue last year, with teams that batted second winning thrice. The primary reason is that only twice in the five games was a 180+ score exceeded. Here are some more statistics regarding matches played at Mullanpur.
IPL matches played: 8
Won by teams batting first: 5
Won by teams batting second: 3
Highest individual score: 103 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025
Best bowling figures: 4/29 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2024
Highest team total: 219/6 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025
Lowest team total: 95/10 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 2025
Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2024
Average first innings score: 171
New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh pitch report
Expect a proper contest between bat and ball at the Mullanpur Stadium today. KKR failed to chase down 112 in the previous game, however, it certainly wasn't a 110-run surface.
For the PBKS vs RCB clash, the New PCA Stadium could offer a drier surface with an even cover of grass. With this being an afternoon game, the spinners will almost certainly have a say.
New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh last IPL match
History was created when the New PCA Stadium hosted its last IPL 2025 match. The Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in IPL history, preventing the Kolkata Knight Riders from chasing 112.
Yuzvendra Chahal roared back to form with a match-winning spell of 4/28, while Marco Jansen was equally magnificent taking 3/17. At 62/2, KKR were cruising to victory. But then, they crumbled, losing eight wickets for just 33 runs. The pacers took 10 wickets, while spinners claimed nine. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 37.
