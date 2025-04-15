PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Punjab Kings will play their sixth match of IPL 2025 on April 15 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. It is a home game for the Kings, as New Chandigarh's New PCA Stadium will host this contest.

KKR have a lot of momentum coming into the contest. The defending champions crushed the Chennai Super Kings in their last game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, PBKS suffered a morale-shattering loss to SunRisers Hyderabad on April 12.

In this article now, we will look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for the clash between PBKS and KKR in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 31, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 15, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The pitch in New Chandigarh has seemed excellent for batting in the two IPL matches played this year. Batters should enjoy themselves at the New PCA Stadium.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

The skies will be clear in New Chandigarh during the match hours on April 15. The humidity levels will stay in the range of 56%, while the temperature will be approximately 28 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yash Thakur (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact Player), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

