PBKS vs MI head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 17 of IPL 2021

The Punjab Kings will play their fifth match of IPL 2021 against the Mumbai Indians on Friday night.

Both Mumbai and Punjab suffered defeats in their previous IPL 2021 matches. The Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by six wickets two nights ago, while the Punjab Kings lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine wickets on Wednesday afternoon.

Mumbai and Punjab have been a part of the IPL since the inaugural season. Over the years, the two franchises have been involved in nail-biting thrillers.

With the Indians and the Kings set to battle for the first time in IPL 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the tournament.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings by 14-12. The two teams met twice last year in the United Arab Emirates.

The Mumbai-based franchise defeated KL Rahul's men by 48 runs in their first encounter. Their second match ended in a tie, with the Punjab Kings emerging victorious in the second Super Over.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Kieron Pollard has scored 498 runs against the Punjab Kings in his IPL career. He will become the first Mumbai Indians batsman to aggregate 500 runs versus Punjab if he scores two runs on Friday night.

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed 17 Punjab Kings batsmen in his IPL career. He will be the player to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2021 fixture.

KL Rahul has amassed 383 runs while donning the Punjab jersey against the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami has taken eight wickets in PBKS vs MI matches at the IPL.