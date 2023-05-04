PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 46

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosted the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a match at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. Like the previous game in Mohali, the match between MI and PBKS proved to be a high-scoring one.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. MI bowlers, barring Piyush Chawla, failed to make an impact in the first innings. Punjab posted a massive total of 214/3 in 20 overs. Chawla picked up two wickets while conceding 29 runs in his four overs.

Liam Livingstone announced his arrival in IPL 2023 with a brilliant knock of 82 runs off 42 deliveries. Jitesh Sharma supported him to perfection by scoring 49 runs off just 27 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and two sixes.

In response, Mumbai lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the first over itself. Ishan Kishan then stabilized the innings with Cameron Green before Suryakumar Yadav arrived in the middle and launched an all-out assault. Yadav aggregated 66 off 31 balls, adding 116 runs for the third wicket alongside Kishan.

Kishan finished with 75 runs off 41 balls. PBKS tried to make a comeback by dismissing Yadav and Kishan in quick succession, but an unbeaten 10-ball 26 from Tilak Varma guided MI home in the 19th over itself.

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians entertained the fans a lot. Here's a look at the three moments from Match 47 that generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 Rohit Sharma's hilarious interaction with Shikhar Dhawan at the toss of Match 47 in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan led their respective franchises in this IPL 2023 match. Both batters opened the batting together for India in many matches. While Dhawan is no longer a part of Team India, he continues to have a great bonding with Rohit.

When Sharma won the toss last night, he surprisingly asked Dhawan if he should bat or bowl first. Dhawan told him to bowl first, and Sharma decided to do so.

#2 Liam Livingstone destroys Jofra Archer in IPL 2023

Liam Livingstone played the best knock of his IPL career last night against the Mumbai Indians. The Punjab Kings batter scored 82 runs off 42 balls. He showed no mercy to his MI Cape Town teammate Jofra Archer and destroyed him in the 19th over of the innings.

Livingstone whacked three sixes off the first three balls, followed by a single on the next ball. Jitesh Sharma rotated the strike on the fifth ball before Archer conceded five wides. The over ended with a double, as Archer ended up leaking 27 runs off his over.

#3 Rohit Sharma earns an unwanted record in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma has struggled to score big consistently since IPL 2022. He failed to open his account against the Punjab Kings last, losing his wicket for a three-ball duck.

Rishi Dhawan dismissed him in the first over itself. It was Rohit's 15th duck in the IPL. He joined Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, and Dinesh Karthik on the list of players with the highest ducks in the league's history.

