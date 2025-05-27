PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025 (25/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 69

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) squared off at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, May 26, in Match 69 of the IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS clinched a comprehensive seven-wicket victory to seal a top-two finish.

Ad

After being invited to bat first, MI registered 184/7 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav continued his imperious run, notching up his fifth half-century of the season. He top-scored with a 57-run knock from 39 balls.

Opener Ryan Rickelton and skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with contributions of 27 (20) and 26 (15), respectively. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak took two wickets apiece for PBKS.

The Punjab-based side comfortably chased the target in 18.3 overs to finish the league stage with a dominant performance. Josh Inglish scored 73 runs off 42 balls while opening batter Priyansh Arya finished with 62 runs in 35 deliveries.

Ad

Trending

MI speedster Jasprit Bumrah bolwed a fantastic spell of 4-0-23-1. Inglis was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his explosive knock.

The defeat ended Mumbai's chances of finishing in the top two. They find themselves in fourth place in the table, with 16 points in 14 games. Punjab, on the other hand, climbed to the top of the standings. They have claimed 19 points from 14 league matches.

Let's look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

Ad

#1 Rohit Sharma's knock ends, courtesy of Nehal Wadhera's stunning running catch

MI opener Rohit Sharma had an off-day as he played a sluggish knock. The star batter scored 24 runs off 21 balls at an underwhelming strike rate of 114.29.

He was dismissed in the 10th over of the MI innings. The 38-year-old lost his wicket while going for a big hit off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar's bowling.

Ad

However, he couldn't get the timing right. Nehal Wadhera plucked out a running catch at long-on to send the seasoned campaigner packing. Here's a video of the catch:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Shreyas Iyer is seen having a chat with MI owner Akash Ambani

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen chatting with MI owner Akash Ambani during the game. The incident took place during the 18th over of the MI innings.

Akash was seated on a couch behind the boundary ropes, just behind Iyer who stationed himself in the deep. A few pictures surfaced on social media showing the two having a quick conversation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 One over after dropping him, Ashwani Kumar grabs excellent catch to dismiss PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh got an early lifeline after being put down by Ashwani Kumar at mid-wicket. The missed chance came off pacer Deepak Chahar's bowling in the fourth over.

Ashwani redeemed himself by completing a spectacular diving catch in the very next over to send Prabhsimran back to the pavilion. The swashbuckling batter got an outside edge while looking to play a lofted shot down the ground against Jasprit Bumrah.

Ad

The ball went up in the air before Ashwani completed a spectacular catch.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More