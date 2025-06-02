PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1. Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS trumped Hardik Pandya's MI in the knockout contest to set up a final with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav (26 balls) and Tilak Varma (29 balls) were the top scorers for MI, scoring 44 runs each. Jonny Bairstow and Naman Dhir also chipped in with impactful knocks of 38(24) and 37(18), respectively.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson bowled a tidy spell, recording figures of 4-0-30-1. However, Punjab's run chase began on a shaky note, with opener Prabhsimran Singh perishing in the third over.

Iyer then delivered a stunning captain's knock, taking his side to an emphatic victory. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 87 runs from 41 deliveries. Nehal Wadhera did a commendable job as well, contributing 48 runs in 29 balls.

Ashwani Kumar bagged two wickets, while Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya claimed one scalp apiece. PBKS chased the target in 19 overs, becoming the first-ever team in the league's history to chase a 200-plus target against MI.

A new IPL champion will be crowned when PBKS and RCB battle it out against each other in the summit clash at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Fearless Josh Inglis launches onslaught against MI's trump card Jasprit Bumrah

PBKS keeper-batter Josh Inglis came out all guns blazing in the run chase, counter-attacking the MI bowlers right from the word go. While batters generally look to play out Jasprit Bumrah's over, Inglis didn't even spare the star speedster.

Bumrah was brought into the attack in the fifth over. His spell kicked off with Inglis hitting him for a four towards midwicket. He dished out an off-cutter on the slower ball.

Inglis got hold of it and dispatched it for a humongous six over the long fence. He struck yet another four off Bumrah's bowling, countering a full delivery with a fantastic flick shot.

The swashbuckling batter also had luck favoring him as even a top edge went over the third man for a maximum. MI's pace spearhead ultimately ended up conceding 20 runs from his first over.

Inglis set the tone for the run chase with his early blitz. He struck two sixes and five fours, finishing with 38 runs off 21 deliveries.

#2 Shreyas Iyer smacks four sixes in Ashwani Kumar's over to seal IPL 2025 final spot for PBKS

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer showcased exemplary composure under pressure. He played some breathtaking shots during his match-winning knock. He went berserk in the penultimate over of the game, hitting four glorious sixes.

Ashwani Kumar was tasked with the responsibility of bowling the 19th over when MI needed to defend 23 runs off 12 balls. He started the over with a full delivery on the off stump.

Iyer latched onto it and sent it sailing for a six over long-on. To make matters worse for Mumbai, the youngster followed it up with a no-ball. The subsequent free hit also went for a maximum, with Iyer choosing to go over long-off on this occasion.

He finished the game with two more sixes in the same over, taking his side home with six balls to spare.

#3 Hardik Pandya gets emotional after IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 heartbreak

MI captain Hardik Pandya was seemingly distraught following the team's heartbreaking defeat in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The all-rounder sat down and kept staring at the grass for quite some time.

Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav gave their skipper a pat on the back as he looked completely dejected.

