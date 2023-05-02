PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Punjab Kings will square off against the Mumbai Indians in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Punjab will host this exciting clash.

After being thrashed by the Super Giants, the Punjab Kings returned to winning ways with a four-wicket victory against the Super Kings. They are currently placed sixth in the points table with 10 points, winning five of their nine games so far.

The bowlers had a tough day on the field as they conceded a mammoth total of 200/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Prabhsimran Singh (42) and Liam Livingstone (40) combined well as the team successfully chased down the total off the last ball.

After losing two consecutive games, the Mumbai Indians turned things around by securing a six-wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals. With the win, they have moved into seventh place in the points table, winning four of their eight games so far.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (124) single-handedly destroyed the Mumbai Indians bowling unit, notching up his first ton in the IPL. He helped his team post a massive total of 212/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant 55, and a cameo from Tim David (45* off 14 balls) helped the team cross the finish line with three balls to spare.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 46, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The previous game played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium saw the Super Giants notching up the second-highest score in IPL history. Mohali's pitch is a nightmare for the bowlers as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Both teams will be looking to win the toss and cross the 200-run mark in the first innings.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

Light showers are expected in Mohali on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, with around 20% chance of rain during the game.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings seem to have found the right combination, so don’t expect them to make any changes for the game against the Mumbai Indians.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikander Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians

Expect them to field the same XI that came out on top against the Royals.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

Both teams will be looking to continue their winning momentum after registering convincing victories in their previous outings. The Kings defeated CSK in a last-ball finish, while the five-time IPL champions secured a victory over the Royals in a hard-fought contest.

Mumbai Indians have a more destructive batting unit, which could come in handy on the batting-friendly surface in Mohali.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) to win Match 46 of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

