PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3. This will be the second game of the doubleheader.

Punjab are sixth in the points table with five wins and four losses after nine games. In their previous match, they got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets.

While their bowlers conceded 200, the batters chased down the total courtesy of a good combined effort. It was a much-needed morale booster for PBKS after a hammering at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Mumbai Indians got the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in their last match. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s terrific 124 saw RR post 212/7. In response, Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29) and Cameron Green (44 off 26) kept MI in the hunt, before Tim David (45* off 14) finished off proceedings with three consecutive sixes off Jason Holder.

Today's PBKS vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Rohit Sharma cheekily said:

“I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first. It's a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so we will stick to our strengths.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



: JioCinema/IPL



#PBKSvMI #IPL2023 #Cricket Rohit Sharma won the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first 🏏: JioCinema/IPL Rohit Sharma won the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first 🏏📷 : JioCinema/IPL #PBKSvMI #IPL2023 #Cricket https://t.co/n4geONp16J

For Mumbai, Riley Merdith is injured, so Akash Madwal is in. For Punjab, Matthew Short is in, while Kagiso Rabada is out.

PBKS vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

Mumbai subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.

Today's PBKS vs MI pitch report

According to Simon Katich, it's the same surface that was used for PBKS vs RCB game (match 27). There's some good covering of grass on the wicket, but there are some bad patches, so it might be two-paced. Teams winning the toss are expected to chase here.

Today's PBKS vs MI match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

PBKS vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Madanagopal Kuppuraj

TV umpire: Akshay Totre

Match Referee: Sanjay Raul

Poll : 0 votes