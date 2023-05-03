PBKS vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Arshdeep Singh shattered a couple of middle stumps the last time the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) met in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), taking his side to a memorable win in a high-scoring thriller.

High-scoring humdingers have been the theme of both these teams thus far this year. Punjab edged past the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game, with Sikandar Raza managing to find a three off the final ball. Mumbai found a three as well - a trio of sixes, with Tim David marmalizing a few full-tosses to help his side beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

PBKS have definitely punched above their weight this season, with a positive batting approach and some promising bowling performances taking them to five wins from nine matches. They weren't expected to be in the mid-table spots, but they are.

MI, on the other hand, are slowly finding their feet after a slow start to their campaign. With eight points from four matches, the five-time champions have the chance to match the five teams ahead of them on points. Their net run rate isn't great, though, and that's something they can keep an eye on.

Mohali will play host to the PBKS vs MI fixture on Wednesday, May 3. Interestingly, Punjab have won four of their last five meetings against Rohit Sharma and Co.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI Match Prediction: Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan in Mohali

Rohit Sharma hasn't set the stage alight with his exploits at the top of the order

PBKS have some things going in their favor. Liam Livingstone seems to be getting closer to finding the middle of his bat on a regular basis, while uncapped players like Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide have shown that they belong at this level.

However, some of their weaknesses could play into the away side's hands. Former MI man Rahul Chahar has struggled to provide breakthroughs in IPL 2023, and Mumbai's batting lineup - especially the top order - has been challenged by quality leg spin at times.

Rohit and Co., meanwhile, have relied on a power-packed batting unit to produce the goods. Although the skipper himself has been the worst of the lot, the rest of the batters have stepped up at various times to keep MI in the hunt for a playoff spot.

MI's bowling, though, hasn't been great. Jofra Archer's return has improved matters, but the Englishman will need a few matches to fix his rustiness and get some game time under his belt. Piyush Chawla has stepped up, but he can't do it all the time.

Despite their deficiencies and recent poor record against PBKS, MI are clearly the better outfit on paper. While anything can happen in a game of cricket, the Indians could bank on their batting might to plunder the Punjab bowlers, similar to the way the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) did last week.

MI are the slight favorites for this IPL 2023 contest.

Prediction: MI to win Match 46 of IPL 2023.

