PBKS vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 58 of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. Both PBKS and RCB have eight points from 11 matches, having won four matches and lost seven. However, Bengaluru are ahead of Punjab in points table due to their net run rate.

Both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win their remaining three league matches to stay in contention for the place in the playoffs. And while even that might not be enough for them to finish in the top four, they cannot be thinking that far ahead for now. The aim of both sides at present must be to win Thursday's clash and get to 10 points.

Looking at recent performances of the two sides, PBKS went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 28 runs in their last match in Dharamsala. Batting first, CSK were held to 167-9, but Punjab responded with 139-9. As for Bengaluru, they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium to register their third consecutive win.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 32 times in the IPL, with Punjab winning 17 matches and Bengaluru 15. When the teams clashed in the first half of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB beat PBKS by four wickets.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 17

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

PBKS' head-to-head record vs RCB in home matches

The PCA Stadium in Mohali earlier served as Punjab Kings' home ground in the IPL. However, Thursday's match will be played in Dharamsala. Punjab have played eight home games against Bengaluru, winning three and losing five.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 3

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

If we look at the last five IPL matches played between the two sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three and Punjab Kings two. RCB beat PBKS by six runs in Sharjah in 2021, while Punjab won both matches in the 2022 IPL edition.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

RCB (178/6) beat PBKS (176/6) by 4 wickets, March 25, 2024

RCB (174/4) beat PBKS (150) by 24 runs, April 20, 2023

PBKS (209/9) beat RCB (155/9) by 54 runs, May 13, 2022

PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by 5 wickets, March 27, 2022

RCB (164/7) beat PBKS (158/6) by 6 runs, October 3, 2021

