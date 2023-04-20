PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20. This will be the first match of the doubleheader.

PBKS have had a decent run in IPL 2023 so far, winning three and losing two matches. In their last game, they got the better of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by two wickets.

Sam Curran (3/31) and Kagiso Rabada (2/34) were impressive with the ball as Punjab held LSG to 159/8. PBKS stumbled in the chase, but Sikandar Raza (57 off 41) and Shahrukh Khan (23* off 10) lifted them to victory.

RCB, meanwhile. lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight runs in their previous clash. Bowling first, Bangalore conceded 226/6 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In reply, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis hammered brilliant half-centuries. Their efforts, though, were in vain as RCB were held to 218/8.

Today's PBKS vs RCB toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to field. Punjab are being led by Sam Curran since Shikhar Dhawan remains unfit. Liam Livingstone has been picked in the playing XI, while Nathan Ellis is back in place of Kagiso Rabada.

For RCB, Virat Kohli will be leading the team. Faf du Plessis has injury concerns, so he will be playing as an impact player.

PBKS vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangalore subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

Today's PBKS vs RCB pitch report

According to Daren Ganga and Rohan Gavaskar, this is a new pitch and the dimensions are pretty even. Yesterday's rain has meant that the pitch hasn't been watered too much as the surface remains slightly dry. But there are plenty of runs on this surface and the spinners could come into the game later on.

Today's PBKS vs RCB match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav.

PBKS vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Sadashiv Iyer, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

