PBKS vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 3

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the evening game of the first double-header of this year’s edition.

Both PBKS and RCB will go in with new leaders in the new season. The Punjab franchise will be led by opener Mayank Agarwal, with KL Rahul having moved to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As for RCB, Faf du Plessis will take charge of the squad, with Virat Kohli having quit the captaincy last season.

Punjab have a strong squad, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone having joined the franchise. However, Agarwal has an unenviable task as a leader since the team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014.

RCB have done better. They have reached three finals and made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. However, they are still in the hunt for their maiden IPL title.

Today's IPL toss result

The Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl.

Punjab have picked big-hitter Liam Livingstone, all-rounder Odean Smith and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as their overseas players.

Apart from Du Plessis, Banglore have gone for Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey and Wanindu Hasaranga as their overseas players.

PBKS vs RCB - Today's Match Playing 11s

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Angad Bawa, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Today IPL match player list

PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Angad Bawa, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen

PBKS vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Yeshwant Barde

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Edited by Sai Krishna