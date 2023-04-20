PBKS vs RCB, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

With the games coming thick and fast, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to cross swords in Match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

Placed fifth in the points table, PBKS have enjoyed a decent start to the tournament, winning three of their first five matches. They will enter today's game against RCB on the back of a clinical win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday (April 15).

The team played the game against Lucknow without their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, with Sam Curran leading the side for the first time.

After Curran asked LSG to bat first in Lucknow, the hosts scored 159/8 with skipper KL Rahul top-scoring with a well-made 74 off 56.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings. The left-arm fast bowler picked up three wickets. South African speedster Kagiso Rabada bagged another two wickets for PBKS.

In response, the Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase of 160 runs. However, Sikandar Raza's 57-run knock helped the visitors inch closer to the target, and in the end, it was an unbeaten 10-ball 23 from Shahrukh Khan that guided PBKS home. The Kings reached 161/8 with three balls to spare.

Scorecard of RCB from their last IPL 2023 game

Batting scorecard of RCB vs CSK in IPL 2023 [Sportskeeda]

Unlike PBKS, RCB endured a defeat in their last game and will look to bounce back on Thursday.

Hosting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-octane clash on Monday (April 17), RCB lost the game by a slim margin of eight runs.

Chasing a steep target of 227 runs, the hosts lost Virat Kohli in the first over itself. After Mahipal Lomror also recorded a duck, Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (76) came together and forged a marvelous third-wicket partnership of 126 runs.

Both overseas stars took the game to CSK bowlers and thrashed them all around the park. However, the visitors roared back into the game after dismissing both Maxwell and Du Plessis within the space of two overs.

The onus fell on Dinesh Karthik to complete the job for RCB. While he looked good in his 14-ball 20, the experienced wicket-keeper lost his wicket at a crucial juncture.

CSK bowlers held back decently at the end as they restricted RCB to 218/8.

Bowling scorecard of RCB vs CSK [Pic Credit: Sportskeeda]

Earlier, RCB bowlers didn't back their skipper's decision to bowl first as CSK plummeted to their third-best ever IPL total, scoring 226/6 in the first innings.

Devon Conway and Shivam Dube were the top-scorers for the Super Kings. Conway aggregated 83 runs off 45 balls before losing his stumps to Harshal Patel, while Dube smoked five sixes for his 27-ball 52.

All six bowlers used by RCB picked up one wicket apiece, with Mohammed Siraj being the pick of them for his frugal economy rate of 7.5.

