PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have exceeded all expectations in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) thus far.

Shikhar Dhawan commenced Punjab's campaign with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and have since notched up two more victories. Their most recent triumph was an excellent one against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

PBKS will look to keep their promising run going when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

The Royal Challengers haven't been anywhere near their best this season, with injuries and player unavailability hampering their progress. They are close to having a full-strength squad to choose from and desperately need a way to turn their fortunes around.

RCB are currently placed eighth in the standings with two wins from five matches and also have the second-worst net run rate in the competition. Faf du Plessis and Co. also have a poor recent record against PBKS, having lost four of their last five matches against them.

While Bangalore will want to fight the odds and find some momentum, Punjab will look to continue to achieve the unprecedented.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction: Bangalore look to rebound from disappointing home defeat

Sam Curran should be scoring more runs for PBKS

RCB come into the game on the back of a disappointing home defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored stellar fifties for the hosts, whose bowling lineup has been propped up by Mohammed Siraj alone this year.

Bangalore have clear weaknesses against spin. Although they have attempted to paper over those cracks by bringing in Mahipal Lomror and Suyash Prabhudessai, it will take a few games for them to find their bearings. Du Plessis himself has shown marked improvements against spin, but he can't bat through the innings each time.

PBKS, on the other hand, managed to beat LSG despite being short-handed in the batting department. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the previous game, is still under an injury cloud, and the Kings' inexperienced core might not be able to pull off another surprise win.

Punjab definitely have the bowling attack to trouble the RCB batters, but their lack of spin penetration could play into the away side's hands. Rahul Chahar hasn't looked too threatening this year. While Harpreet Brar has troubled Bangalore in the past and has been economical in IPL 2023, the left-arm spinner isn't a regular wicket-taker.

RCB, meanwhile, could come away with two points against a weakened opposition if they make a few tactical tweaks. Wanindu Hasaranga needs to bat and bowl more, and the likes of Prabhudessai need to be trusted with bigger roles in the lineup.

The Kings' performances have been admirable so far, and they are certainly in with a chance in this afternoon fixture. However, the Royal Challengers are the better team on paper and should be able to get back in the win column.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 27 of IPL 2023.

