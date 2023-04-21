PBKS vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, RCB put up 174/4 as Faf du Plessis (84 off 56) and Virat Kohli (59 off 47) added 137 for the opening wicket. Mohammed Siraj then claimed 4/21 as PBKS were bowled for 150 in 18.2 overs.

Chasing 175, Punjab needed a solid start, but Bangalore’s bowlers struck key blows. Atharva Taide (4) was trapped lbw by Siraj with a full delivery on middle and leg that shaped in late from over the wicket. Matthew Short (8) was knocked over by a googly from Wanindu Hasaranga as he charged down the wicket and missed his slog.

Siraj was in action again as he had Liam Livingstone (2) leg before with an incoming delivery. The umpire negated RCB’s appeal since the batter had charged down the track, but DRS ruled in the bowling side’s favor. PBKS were four down for 43 when Harpreet Singh (13) wandered out of his crease at the non-striker’s end and was run-out by a direct hit from Siraj.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran (10) was also run-out by a direct hit from Hasaranga as he took it too easy while going for a single. Opener Prabhsimran Singh scored an impressive 46 off 30, but was knocked over by Wayne Parnell. Shahrukh Khan (7) was then stumped off Hasaranga.

Jitesh Sharma (41 off 27) gave Punjab something to cheer about. Siraj returned to knock over two lower-order batters before Harshal Patel ended Jitesh’s resistance.

Du Plessis’ brilliance guides RCB to 174/4

Du Plessis, who was not named captain for the game as he was to be subbed in the second half due to injury concerns, clobbered five fours and as many sixes in his belligerent innings. He slammed two sixes off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the fourth over. Kohli also helped himself to a few fours as Bangalore ended the powerplay at 59/0.

Du Plessis raced to his fifty off only 31 balls. At the other end, though, Kohli slowed down. The stand-in skipper reached his half-century by smashing Arshdeep Singh for a boundary past extra cover. However, it came off 40 balls.

The opening stand ended when Kohli was caught behind off Brar’s bowling. He attempted a paddle, but toe-ended the stroke and Jitesh completed a brilliant catch, diving to his left. Glenn Maxwell (0) perished first ball, miscuing a slog off Brar towards point.

Du Plessis hit a couple more sixes before holing out to long-off in his attempt to go after Nathan Ellis. Dinesh Karthik (7) also perished to Arshdeep for 7 as PBKS did well to restrict Bangalore to 174.

PBKS vs RCB: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Du Plessis played a splendid knock for RCB, while Kohli chipped in with a defiant innings. With the ball, Siraj was outstanding, claiming four scalps and effecting a run-out. Hasaranga claimed two wickets apart from running out Curran.

For PBKS, left-arm spinner Brar dismissed Kohli and Maxwell. Prabhsimran and Jitesh scored impressive 40s with the willow.

Siraj was named Player of the Match for his wonderful four-wicket haul.

