PBKS vs RR head-to-head stats for Match 52, IPL 2022

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 against the in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium.

PBKS and RR have shown considerable improvement in their performances compared to the last few seasons. Both teams have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs this season, making their upcoming battle a high-stakes one.

It will be interesting to see which team returns with two points from Match 52 of IPL 2022. Ahead of the game between the Kings and the Royals, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the league.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR head-to-head record

Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings 13-10. The two teams split their two meetings in the previous IPL season.

Last 5 PBKS vs RR match results

RR have a 3-2 edge in the head-to-head record of their last five meetings. Here's a summary of their last five match results:

RR (185) beat PBKS (183/4) by 2 runs, Sep 21, 2021 PBKS (221/6) beat RR (217/7) by 4 runs, Apr 12, 2021 RR (186/3) beat PBKS (185/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 30, 2020 RR (226/6) beat PBKS (223/2) by 4 wickets, Sep 27, 2020 PBKS (182/6) beat RR (170/7) by 4 wickets, Apr 16, 2019

Last 5 match results of PBKS in Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings have a 50% win record in IPL 2022 matches at the Wankhede Stadium. While they beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here's a summary of the two games they have played here this year:

PBKS (187/4) beat CSK (176/6) by 11 runs, Apr 25, 2022 KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, Apr 1, 2022

Last 5 match results of RR in Wankhede Stadium

Even Rajasthan Royals have a 50% win record at the Wankhede Stadium this season. They have played four matches, registering two wins and two losses.

Their wins came against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while they succumbed to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and KKR.

KKR (158/3) beat RR (152/5) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2022 RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22, 2022 RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, Apr 10, 2022 RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5, 2022

