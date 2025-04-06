PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings suffered a defeat for the first time in IPL 2025 during their home match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 5. The Kings failed to chase down a 206-run target, losing by 50 runs.

Courtesy of this defeat, the Kings have slipped from second to fourth position in the standings. Nehal Wadhera scored a magnificent half-century for the home team. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to deliver the goods.

Earlier in the match, RR scored 205 in their 20 overs, riding on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's excellent half-ton. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this IPL 2025 match played in New Chandigarh.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

Jofra Archer won his first Man of the Match award in IPL 2025 for his match-winning three-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings. The express pacer sent Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer back to the dressing room in the first over itself, thereby turning the game in RR's favor.

Arshdeep Singh was his third victim, as Archer finished with figures of 3/25 in four overs. He also received a sapling for bowling the most dot balls in the game. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Riyan Parag (Strike rate of 172)

Super Sixes of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Sanju Samson (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jofra Archer

Player of the Match: Jofra Archer (3/25).

PBKS vs RR scorecard

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to form with a match-winning knock of 67 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw took his time, got settled in the middle, and smacked three fours and five sixes during his 67-run knock against PBKS. Number three batter Riyan Parag played a valuable knock of 43 runs from 25 balls, laced with three fours and three sixes.

Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets for the home team. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen chipped in with a wicket each.

Nehal Wadhera fought like a lone warrior, scoring 62 runs for the home franchise. The southpaw smacked four fours and three sixes to notch up his maiden half-ton for the Punjab Kings. Glenn Maxwell supported him with a 30, but the other batters let the home fans down.

Jofra Archer stole the show by taking three wickets. Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana supported him to perfection by scalping two wickets each for RR.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match

Rajasthan Royals registered their first away win of IPL 2025 by defeating the Punjab Kings at the New PCA Stadium. Here are some top stats emerging from that game:

Sanju Samson won his 32nd match as captain of RR. He is now the most successful captain of Rajasthan Royals, breaking Shane Warne's record of 31 wins. Shreyas Iyer's streak of 8 consecutive wins as captain in IPL has ended.

