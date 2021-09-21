PBKS vs RR Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) aren't the two teams that jump out when you think about the most entertaining franchises in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Amidst names like the Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, both PBKS and RR have flown under the radar.

But their upcoming meeting on September 21 in Dubai promises fireworks, despite the absence of several stars like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. PBKS and RR have been hit by a few withdrawals, but both franchises have managed to sign some capable replacements and have plenty of big hitters on the roster.

While PBKS have acquired the likes of Nathan Ellis, Aiden Markram and Adil Rashid, RR can call upon Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips and Oshane Thomas to fill the void left behind by their English superstars. More importantly, the inaugural IPL champions still have an English superstar on their books - the red-hot Liam Livingstone.

RR are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins from seven games and a net run rate of -0.19. PBKS are one rung lower in sixth, with the same number of wins in one extra game. Both teams desperately need a win that could define the shape of the league table as we move towards the playoffs.

The first meeting between the two sides was an all-time IPL epic. After KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda took PBKS to a mammoth 221/6, Sanju Samson's blistering century took RR to the cusp of victory. Arshdeep Singh held his nerve to help his team win by four runs, and if that match is an indicator of anything, it's that this fixture is bound to be a cracker.

IPL 2021: No time to waste for both PBKS and RR as playoff race intensifies

RR will be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes in IPL 2021

PBKS and RR have more similarities than their position in the IPL 2021 points table and the need for a crucial win. They are hugely dependent on their captains, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson respectively, even though the batting lineup is power-packed.

PBKS should stick to their trusted opening combination of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, with the middle order featuring explosive batsmen like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan. All-rounders are an area of concern for the franchise, who don't even have the makeshift services of Jhye Richardson anymore.

Adil Rashid might be in line to attempt to revitalize a bowling attack that has been devoid of inspiration in IPL 2021. Ravi Bishnoi made a late entry into the playing XI and performed decently, but Mohammed Shami is the highest wicket-taker with only eight scalps. New signing Ellis, who recently made his T20I debut for Australia and picked up a hat-trick, might also be in the running for a place in the side.

Meanwhile, RR have a plethora of all-rounders who offer something in both departments, but none of them have been able to contribute regularly. Chris Morris has led the bowling attack quite well, but Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube have been underwhelming so far.

Lewis' introduction at the top of the order will be a welcome boost for RR, who will bank on Samson and Livingstone to provide solidity and firepower to the middle order. Shreyas Gopal's place in the RR playing XI isn't guaranteed right now, and Shamsi could be in the picture to make an IPL return unless Mustafizur Rahman is needed to beef up an underperforming pace department.

Dubai didn't offer much dew in the game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. What it did offer was a two-paced wicket that might serve as an equalizer for the PBKS and RR batting lineups.

Overall, it's tough to pick a winner since both teams are playing after a long time and are equally matched on paper. RR might just have the edge, owing to their overseas players being in stellar form and their playing XI having a decent amount of flexibility. PBKS have matchwinners who can take the game away in an instant, but unlike earlier this season, Sanju Samson might be the happier captain at the end of PBKS vs RR.

Prediction: RR to win Match 32 of IPL 2021

