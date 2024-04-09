PBKS vs SRH, 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The stage is set for a crucial clash tonight (Tuesday) as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of IPL 2024. Both teams are currently tied on four points in the standings and will be desperate for a win to climb the table.

The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

Punjab have shown flashes of brilliance with their batting, particularly the heroics of Shashank Singh in their last match. However, consistency has been a concern and they'll rely on experienced openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow to provide a solid foundation.

SRH, on the other hand, come into the match with a winning momentum. Their strong batting lineup, featuring the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, will be looking to continue its good form.

Before the game begins, here's an in-depth preview of Match 23 of IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 23, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 9, Tuesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report

This pitch typically favors pace bowlers who can exploit the early moisture and swing. Toss could be a crucial factor, as teams batting second tend to have an advantage at this venue. The pitch is likely to get better as the match progresses.

The pitch report will be broadcast live before the toss.

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast

Partly cloudy skies and no rain are expected. Temperatures will be pleasant, reaching a high of 36°C (97°F) but dropping to a comfortable 18°C (64°F) for the evening match. A gentle breeze shouldn't significantly impact the game.

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingston/Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh (Impact Player).

SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat (Impact Player)

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

While both teams are coming on the back of wins, it is SRH that look like a well-oiled machine, compared to PBKS. The Kings scripted a remarkable run-chase, courtesy of a splendid show by Shashank Singh. However, they need their overseas contingent to step up.

SRH, meanwhile, have played fiercely so far. Their batters have operated at a combined strike rate of 167.64, the highest among all 10 teams in IPL 2024 so far. The Orange Army also enjoys a stellar head-to-head record against PBKS, having won 14 of their 21 games.

Match prediction: SunRisers Hyderabad to beat Punjab Kings in Match 23 of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: Jio Cinema