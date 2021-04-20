PBKS vs SRH head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 14 of IPL 2021

After recording only one win in their Mumbai leg, the Punjab Kings have traveled to Chennai to play their next few matches of IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be their first opponents at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this year.

The Kings opened their IPL 2021 campaign with a victory against the Rajasthan Royals, but the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals beat them in their next two matches.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to open their account in IPL 2021. The Orange Army has lost to the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders this season so far.

Both franchises desperately need a win in their upcoming game. The afternoon match thus promises to be a cracker of a contest, and here's a look at Punjab and Hyderabad's head-to-head stats before they meet in IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated the Punjab Kings in the IPL as they lead the head-to-head record by 11-5. The last time these two teams met in an IPL game was during the previous season in Abu Dhabi.

The Mohali-based franchise successfully defended a 127-run target to win that contest. KL Rahul should be expecting a similar performance from his men in Chennai.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

David Warner has been incredibly successful versus the Punjab Kings in the IPL. The SRH skipper has scored 661 runs while donning the orange jersey against Punjab. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the bowling charts with 17 wickets in Punjab vs Hyderabad matches.

Mohammed Shami has taken five wickets for Punjab in battles against Hyderabad. From the batting unit, Chris Gayle has aggregated 167 runs in encounters between PBKS and SRH.