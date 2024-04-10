PBKS vs SRH highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 23

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) battled it out against each other at Mullanpur in match number 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season on Tuesday, April 9.

It proved to be a thrilling contest, with the visitors Hyderabad eking out a narrow two-run victory. Punjab won the toss and elected to field first at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Nitish Reddy shone with the bat for SRH, notching up a fine half-century. While the 20-year-old scored 64 runs off 37 balls, Abdul Samad chipped in with a crucial 27-run cameo as Hyderabad posted 182/9 in 20 overs.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, bagging a four-wicket haul. He claimed the wickets of Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, and Abdul Samad. Sam Curran and Harshal Patel picked up two scalps each, while Kagiso Rabada took a solitary wicket.

Punjab's run chase started on a shaky note, with their top-order batters failing to make a significant impact. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma gave their side a glimmer of hope with their blistering knocks, remaining unbeaten on 46 and 33, respectively.

However, their heroics went in vain as PBKS failed to chase down the target, finishing at 180/6 after 20 overs. With just two wins from five games, Punjab find themselves in sixth place in the points table.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have secured three victories from their first five outings and are placed fifth in the standings. Here, we take a look at three moments from the PBKS vs SRH match that generated a significant buzz among fans.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen's impressive stumping to dismiss PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan failed to score big for his team in the run chase, scoring just 14 runs in 16 deliveries. He fell in the fifth over of the innings, courtesy of keeper Heinrich's stunning glovework.

Klaasen stood up to the stumps for pace Bhuvneshwer Kumar to stop Dhawan from dancing down the track. Despite that, the southpaw decided to step out against the senior seamer.

He failed to get any connection. Klaasen collected the ball and broke the stumps quickly to send the Punjab skipper packing.

#2 Harshal Patel's dropped catch on the final ball of SRH's innings

Hyderabad finished their innings with a six, with Jaydev Unadkat sending the ball across the ropes off Sam Curran's bowling to help his side finish strongly.

However, what fetched them six runs could have very well been a wicket. Unadkat hit the short-of-length ball straight towards long on. Harshal Patel did not judge it well and jumped to catch the ball.

He made a mess out of it as the ball ended up clearing the boundary, leaving Curran utterly disappointed. Patel was well within the ropes and it could have been a much simpler chance had he gone a step back.

The dropped catch was crucial in the context of the game, with Hyderabad's margin of victory being just two runs.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat's eventful last over of the PBKS vs SRH match

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma threatened to take the game away from SRH with their gutsy partnership for the seventh wicket. PBKS required 29 runs to win from the final over, with the two swashbuckling batters at the crease.

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins assigned the responsibility of bowling the 20th over to Jaydev Unadkat. The over started with Ashutosh Sharma hitting a six on the leg side after Nitish Reddy palmed the ball over the ropes.

The pacer followed it up by bowling two back-to-back wides. The second legal delivery was also sent across the ropes for a six in a similar fashion, with Abdul Samad being the culprit on this occasion. Rahul Tripathi also missed a simple chance at deep mid-wicket in the penultimate ball.

In the last over, Punjab scored 26 runs, and Hyderabad dropped three catches. Their sloppy fielding could have cost them the game, and they would consider themselves lucky to be on the winning side despite the missed chances.