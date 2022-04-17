PBKS vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 28

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 28 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the first match of the double-header.

Punjab are at the fifth position in the points table, having won three and lost two of their five games. Hyderabad are seventh but they come in with great momentum, having won three matches in a row.

In their previous IPL 2022 clash, PBKS were highly impressive against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Batting first, they put up 198 for 5 on the board. Skipper Mayank Agarwal scored 52 off 32, while Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 70 off 50. With the ball, Kagiso Rabada stood out with 2 for 29 even as Odean Smith finished with 4 for 30.

SRH were also brilliant in the last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). T Natarajan (3/37) and Umran Malik (2/27) shone with the ball to restrict Kolkata to 175 for 8. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram then hammered fifties in a convincing win for the franchise.

Today's IPL toss result

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Kane Williamson said:

“It's something we've done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early.”

While Hyderabad are fielding the same team, Punjab are being led by Shikhar Dhawan. The stand-in skipper informed that Mayank Agarwal got hit on his toe and should be fine for the next game. Prabhsimran Singh comes into the playing XI in place of Agarwal.

PBKS vs SRH - Today's Match Playing 11s

PBKS playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Today IPL match player list

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

PBKS vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Pashchim Pathak , Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

Edited by Sai Krishna