"Perhaps the player is not suited for that season"- Kumar Sangakkara on Suresh Raina going unsold at the mega auction

Kumar Sangakkara recently shed some light on the possible logic behind Suresh Raina going unsold at the mega auction last month. Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket revealed that sometimes a player is not suited for a season and will not fit into the scheme of things for a franchise.

The Sri Lankan legend is currently in Mumbai, along with the Rajasthan Royals squad, assisting the players in their training ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022.

In a conversation with Red Bull Cricket on the Clubhouse app, Kumar Sangakkara hailed Suresh Raina as an IPL legend. He then tried to explain the thought process of franchises which might have led to Raina going unsold at the auction, and said:

"There are different ways to look at it. As the years go by, players change and reputations are also made by younger players. In the case of Suresh Raina, his reputation is unbelievable in IPL cricket. He has been an absolute legend, one of the best and top-most performers season after season. When you go into granular detail, perhaps the player is not suited for that season."

He added:

"It takes nothing away from the player being one of the best, or the player being of absolutely high quality and it is something that analysts, coaches, and owners look for."

"I thought one or two franchises might go for Raina because of his experience"- Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta said that he believed one or two franchises might bid for Suresh Raina at the mega auction, looking to cash in on his vast experience in the league. In a video on his YouTube channel, the former Indian wicket-keeper reacted to Suresh Raina's snub at the auction by saying:

"Raina is Mr. IPL to a great extent. He is an IPL great but has dipped in the recent seasons. But I was a little surprised because there are 10 teams and when you have someone like Raina, who has a lot of experience. Maybe he has another year or two left. I thought one or two franchises might go for Raina because of his experience."

According to reports, Suresh Raina will be in the IPL this year, not as a player but as a commentator.

