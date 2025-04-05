Picking a combined CSK-DC playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. KL Rahul, Noor Ahmad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Saturday, April 5. The match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

CSK began with a win over the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. However, coming into this contest, they have lost their last two games. They suffered a 50-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then lost by six runs against the Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are unbeaten heading into this game. They began with a sensational one-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals then defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Playing at home, CSK will aim to return to winning ways. With DC being unbeaten and aiming for another victory, this could turn out to be an exciting clash in Chennai. That said, let us take a look at a combined playing 11 with an impact sub with players from both teams ahead of the IPL 2025 fixture.

Combined CSK-DC playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash

Openers - Rachin Ravindra & Faf du Plessis

Left-handed CSK opener Rachin Ravindra will open the batting in this team. He has scored 106 runs from three games in this season at an average of 53.00 with a strike-rate of 132.50 and a half-century as well.

Along with Rachin, Faf du Plessis will open the batting. The DC batter has scored 79 runs from two matches at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 175.55 with a quick-fire fifty in the previous game. Moreover, he has played several seasons for CSK in the past and would be aware of the conditions at Chepauk, which could be an added advantage.

Middle Order - KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, & Ashutosh Sharma

DC batter KL Rahul is the perfect fit at the number three position. Rahul smacked a 5-ball 15 in their previous game. He has been in good form from the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rahul also brings experience and stability to this important position.

CSK's Shivam Dube comes in at number four. Although Dube is yet to fire this season, his ability to smoke some big sixes in the middle, particularly against spin, makes him a vital player to have in the middle order in this team.

DC's Ashutosh Sharma comes in next, adding some much-needed firepower to the batting unit. It was his brilliant unbeaten 66 off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 154.55 against Lucknow that helped Delhi snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

All-rounders - Axar Patel (C) & Ravindra Jadeja

Adding further to the batting depth and the balance of the team, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja will play as the two all-rounders. In the only game where he batted against Lucknow, Axar scored a quickfire 22 off 11 balls with three fours and a six. While he has not picked up a single wicket yet, he is more than capable and has also led Delhi successfully so far.

Ravindra Jadeja is another seasoned all-rounder who can contribute with the bat, ball, and in the field as well. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 32 with the bat in the last match for CSK. Axar and Jadeja can perform well if the wicket at Chepauk stays spin-friendly like it usually is.

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Khaleel Ahmed, & Noor Ahmad

Kuldeep Yadav has been in top form with the ball for DC in IPL 2025. He has picked up five wickets from two games at an average of just 8.40 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.25.

With him, DC pacer Mitchell Starc has been brilliant with the ball as well. Starc has already bagged eight wickets from just two games at an average of 9.62, with a five-wicket haul in the last match.

CSK's Khaleel Ahmed will be the other pacer along with Starc. Khaleel has picked up six wickets from three games at an average of 15.83 and a decent economy rate of 7.91.

Finally, CSK wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad completes this team. Noor has been terrific with the ball, picking up nine wickets from three games at an average of 9.11 and an economy rate of 6.83.

Having a bowling attack with in-form bowlers and a good mix of pace and spin, this adda to strength of this combined team.

Impact Sub - Abishek Porel

DC left-handed batter Abishek Porel will be the impact sub in this team to add to the batting strength. In their previous game, Porel scored an unbeaten 34 off just 18 balls, showing his ability to make runs at a quick pace.

