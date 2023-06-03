Picking the combined CSK and LSG 11 after IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 season ended with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifting their fifth title with a thrilling last-ball win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-curtailed final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, CSK became the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament, equalling Mumbai Indians' (MI) record.

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), too, had an impressive season as they finished 4th after a decent run in the competition. It was their second playoff appearance in as many seasons before getting eliminated after an embarrassing defeat (81-run) against MI in the Eliminator. The team will be looking to build on their performance this year and better their fourth-place finish in the next season.

The players from both teams put in some exceptional performances over the course of the tournament with both bat and ball. The similarities in the combination of the teams were evident as both sides played on slow and spin-friendly surfaces in Chennai and Lucknow. On that note, let us pick the combined XI of LSG and CSK based on their performances in the IPL 2023.

#1 Top Order - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube

In 16 matches, Devon Conway struck 672 runs at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.70. Conway provided the perfect starts for CSK in most games and was the pillar of their batting line-up. He struck six half-centuries in his excellent campaign and won the POTM award in the final against GT. Conway ended the season as the third-highest run-getter.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the other choice for the opening position as CSK's dynamic duo formed a formidable left and right-handed opening partnership at the top of the order. In 16 matches, Gaikwad struck 590 runs at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50. He hit four half-centuries and ended the season as the seventh-highest run-getter.

Shivam Dube was the perfect aggressor for CSK in the middle overs and proved to be the X-factor in this IPL edition. In 14 innings, he scored 418 runs at an average of 38 and a stupendous strike rate of 158.33. Dube struck three half-centuries in the season and often played useful, quick-fire knocks propelling his side to above-par totals.

#2 Middle-order - Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicketkeeper) and Ravindra Jadeja

Marcus Stoinis had yet another impressive IPL season as he scored 408 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 150 and an average of 31.38. He hit three half-centuries, including an unbeaten 89. The Australian put in useful contributions with the ball too as he picked up five wickets in the five innings that he bowled.

In the 15 matches that Nicholas Pooran played, he struck 358 runs at a stunning strike rate of 172.94. The Trinidadian cricketer proved to be the perfect finisher for LSG, playing swashbuckling cameos for the side towards the end of the innings. Pooran scored two half-centuries, 26 fours, and as many sixes in the course of this season.

MS Dhoni barely got a chance to bat throughout IPL 2023. However, the legend managed to make an impact in the few deliveries that he faced. In just 57 balls, Dhoni struck 104 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 182.45 and an average of 26. He was only dismissed four times in the competition in spite of playing in an aggressive manner in the death overs. Add to this, his stunning captaincy and wicketkeeping skills that led CSK to their 5th IPL title make him an automatic choice in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja, the hero of the final for CSK is perhaps the most important player to maintain the balance of this side. Jadeja had a fine season with the ball as he picked up 20 wickets in 16 matches at a miserly economy rate of 7.56 and emerged as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

He had a reasonable IPL with the bat too as he struck 190 runs in 12 innings and remained not out on four occasions. He batted at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 142.85.

Bowlers - Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana and Mark Wood

Amit Mishra is a surprise pick in this XI over Maheesh Theekshana as the former turns the ball more and his economy rate and number of wickets per match were better than the Sri Lankan. In seven matches, the 40-year-old took seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. Mishra would easily be a tougher bowler to play on pitches of Lucknow and Chennai, where the ball turned square.

In 14 innings, Ravi Bishnoi took 16 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 7.74. Bishnoi repeatedly picked up wickets in the middle overs for LSG and was economical as well. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the IPL over the last few years and is easily one of the best upcoming wrist spinners in the world. Mishra and Bishnoi bowling together in tandem on the turning tracks of Lucknow and Chennai is an exciting prospect.

Matheesha Pathirana is widely regarded as the heir to the great Lasith Malinga in Sri Lankan Cricket. Pathirana was groomed extensively by MS Dhoni throughout the course of IPL 2023 and the results showed. Used almost solely in the death overs, Pathirana took 19 wickets in 12 innings at an economy rate of 8.00. The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting fast bowlers in white-ball cricket at the moment.

Mark Wood was among the most lethal pacers in this edition. In just four matches, he took an astonishing 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.12. Wood took a 5-fer against DC. LSG missed his presence greatly beyond the four matches that he played. Wood left early for the birth of his second child.

With that, we complete our piece on the combined CSK and LSG 11 after IPL 2023. What are your thoughts on this team? Let us know in the comments section below.

