Picking a combined CSK-RCB playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition will kick off with a high-profile tussle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. While CSK are the defending champions in the T20 league, having clinched a record-equalling fifth IPL title last season, RCB will look to replicate the women's team's efforts and capture their maiden crown.

CSK had a fantastic IPL 2023 season. They finished second in the league stage, winning eight matches and losing five. After defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1, they beat the same team in a nail-biting final across two days in Ahmedabad. In contrast, RCB had a mixed season. They won seven games and lost as many to finish sixth in the points table.

If we look at the head-to-head record between Bengaluru and Chennai, CSK have a significant 20-10 lead after 31 matches. One game between the two sides did not produce a result. As Chennai and Bengaluru prepare to resume their rivalry in IPL 2024, we pick a combined XI of the two teams.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis

New Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: iplt20.com)

With Devon Conway reportedly ruled out till May due to a thumb injury, new Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and RCB captain Faf du Plessis would open the innings in the combined XI. The duo opened together for CSK in IPL 2021 and formed a cracking combo as Chennai lifted the title that year.

Gaikwad was the leading run-getter with 635 runs in 16 matches in the 2021 edition. Du Plessis finished a close second, hammering 633 runs in 16 games. While Gaikwad averaged 45.35 with a strike rate of 136.26, Du Plessis had similar numbers, averaging 45.21 with a strike rate of 138.20.

Du Plessis and Gaikwad were among the top-10 run-getters in IPL 2023 as well. The former hammered 730 runs in 14 matches at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68, leading RCB from the front. Gaikwad contributed 590 runs at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50.

Middle-order and all-rounders: Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur

Virat Kohli has been in great form with the willow. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Virat Kohli can bat at No. 3 in the combined CSK-RCB playing XI. The former Bengaluru captain had a terrific IPL 2023 season in which he smashed 639 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82, with two hundreds and six fifties. IPL 2024 will mark Kohli's comeback to competitive cricket after he missed the Test series against England for the birth of his second child.

A lot of eyes will be on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was traded from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹17.5 crore. The talented cricketer did a reasonable job for MI last season, scoring 452 runs in 16 matches at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28. He also notched up his maiden IPL ton during the edition and chipped in with six wickets with his medium pace.

Glenn Maxwell will once again be expected to deliver the big hits for RCB in IPL 2024. The Aussie maverick has been in terrific form lately in white-ball cricket. Last season, he smashed 400 runs for Bengaluru at a strike rate of 183.49, with five half-centuries.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni would lead the combined Chennai-Bengaluru XI. He retained his Midas touch as captain and led CSK to victory last season. Dhoni also contributed crucial cameos with the bat, scoring 104 runs at a strike rate of 182.46.

Versatile CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also features in the combined XI. He was impressive with the ball for Chennai last season, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 21.55 and an economy rate of 7.56. Jadeja also hit the winning runs in IPL 2023, holding his nerve under pressure.

Shardul Thakur, who returns to Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024, also finds a place among all-rounders in the combined CSK-RCB XI. Thakur claimed 21 wickets in 16 matches when Chennai won IPL 2021. He was excellent for Mumbai with the bat and the ball in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Desphande

Experienced India and RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj had a good season for Bengaluru last year. He claimed 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.79 and an economy rate of 7.52.

CSK's Maheesh Theekshana would be the mystery spinner in the combined XI. The Sri Lankan bowler chipped in with 11 wickets in 13 matches last year, picking up some crucial scalps.

Chennai pacer Tushar Desphande completes the combined CSK-RCB XI. The right-arm fast bowler did a commendable job for the team in IPL 2023 and finished as the franchise's leading wicket-taker, claiming 21 scalps in 16 games.