Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made their respective debuts in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two new franchises performed brilliantly in their debut campaigns as both GT and LSG finished in the Top 4 of the points table and qualified for the playoffs.

While the Super Giants were knocked out in the Eliminator match, the Titans went on to win their maiden IPL championship. Some of the biggest names in world cricket like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Shami and others played for the two new franchises in IPL 2022.

Both teams have stacked squads for the IPL 2023 season as well. In this listicle now, we will form the best combined playing XI featuring players from GT and LSG's IPL 2023 squads.

Openers - Shubman Gill and Quinton de Kock (wk)

Shubman Gill and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for this team (Image: IPL)

Shubman Gill and Quinton de Kock have been two of the most consistent performers in the recent IPL seasons. Gill was the second-highest run-scorer for the Gujarat Titans last season, scoring 483 runs at a strike rate of more than 130.

His opening partner in this team, Quinton de Kock was the second-highest run-scorer for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. The South African wicket-keeper batter aggregated 508 runs in 15 innings, smashing one ton and three half-tons.

Middle Order - KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Krunal Pandya and Rashid Khan

The star-studded middle order of this team comprises of the captains of the two teams - KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Both were the top run-getters for LSG and GT, respectively, in IPL 2022. LSG's most expensive signing at the IPL 2023 Auction, Nicholas Pooran will bat at number five for this team.

The finishers of this team will be David Miller, Krunal Pandya and Rashid Khan. All three players have an enormous amount of IPL experience under their belts. Khan and Miller won multiple matches for GT with their brilliant batting.

Rashid and Krunal will also lead the spin attack of this team. Both bowlers have been quite economical. Khan even picked up 19 wickets in 16 matches last season. Hardik Pandya will be one of the team's pace-bowling options. He bagged eight wickets in the previous season.

Bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan

Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack of this team. The experienced Indian fast bowler was the leading wicket-taker for GT in IPL 2022, scalping 19 wickets. Avesh Khan was the most successful bowler for the Super Giants with 18 wickets in 13 matches, including one four-wicket haul.

Mohsin Khan will be the 'X-factor' player of this lineup. Although Khan did not feature in LSG's playing XI during the initial games, he made a massive impact after debuting for the franchise. The left-arm pacer picked up 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of less than six runs per over.

Combined LSG-GT Playing XI for IPL 2023

Shubman Gill, Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), David Miller, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

