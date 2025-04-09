Picking a combined GT-RR playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shubman Gill, Jofra Archer 

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is into its third week, and we have already seen some thrilling games. The standard of cricket in the cash-rich league has just gone up a notch higher. While the average score in the first 10 games was around 200, it dropped to 175-180 in the next 10 games, which suggests that the pitches offered something for the bowlers.

Ad

The Gujarat Titans are all set to host the Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of IPL 2025. Both teams are coming off victories in their previous game and will look to continue their winning juggernaut when they square off against each other later today.

The Rajasthan Royals started off with two defeats at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders but made a resounding comeback in the next two games, registering wins against Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings.

Ad

Trending

Coming to the Gujarat Titans, they were beaten by the Punjab Kings in their opening game but they stuck to their strengths in the next three games and scripted a turnaround. They are currently occupying the second spot in the points table with victories against the SunRisers, Mumbai Indians, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As we head into the 23rd match of the tournament, we have formed a combined XI, including players from both RR and GT.

Openers - Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill

The two captains of the respective teams will open the innings in this combined XI. One of the most pleasing strikers of the ball, Sanju Samson played as an impact sub in the first three games before getting a clearance to lead the side from the fourth game.

Ad

He has looked in good touch but hasn't quite managed to score big in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has led the Titans admirably and has scored some crucial runs at the top of the order. He has the ability to mold his game according to the situation of the game and is a crucial member of whichever side he plays for.

Middle order - Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer

Another promising youngster to have emerged from the Gujarat Titans is Sai Sudharsan who has become an integral part of the franchise. He is one of the leading run-scorers of the tournament. Despite not being an out-and-out power hitter, the southpaw scores runs at a brisk pace and has the ability to play the game situation perfectly.

Ad

One of the most destructive batters going around in world cricket, Jos Buttler, might have to come in a bit late in the batting order. However, he is someone who can adjust and play at any position. He has already played a match-winning knock this season and will look for more consistency as the tournament progresses.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Riyan Parag led the Rajasthan Royals in the first three games and has become one of the core members in the leadership group. He is yet to play a match-winning innings in the tournament but he has shown glimpses of his talent and skill set. Parag batted at number four in the last season so the change in batting order might have affected his consistency a bit.

Coming in at number six in this combined XI is Sherfane Rutherford, who has slowly evolved into a massive addition to the Gujarat Titans outfit. He is a brutal striker of the ball and has shown his match-winning abilities in the matches he has played so far. Rutherford’s batting position might change according to the game situation.

Ad

A bona fide finisher of IPL cricket, Shimron Hetmyer will come in next. He hasn't been at his best so far in the tournament, but has the ability to turn any game on its head with his consistent six-hitting ability. He is someone who loves finishing games and will aim for consistency in the upcoming games.

Bowlers - Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jofra Archer, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Sai Kishore has finally managed to realize his potential in the ongoing edition of the IPL and has already picked up eight wickets in four matches so far. He has developed some new variations and has used the crease and different angles to bamboozle opposition batters. The left-arm spinner can also come in handy if required with the bat.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jofra Archer had a forgettable start to his IPL campaign, conceding 76 runs in the opening game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since then, he has been close to his imperious best and has cranked up close to 150 consistently. He scripted the win for RR in the previous game against PBKS and will look to keep running hard in the upcoming games.

Prasidh Krishna’s introduction to Test cricket helped him improve immensely as a T20 bowler, and it has been on display in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Ad

Prasidh has developed a new variety of slower deliveries while bowling yorkers with more consistency. He has bowled according to the pitch conditions and has bagged some crucial wickets in this season.

Mohammed Siraj has been a revelation in the 18th edition of the IPL. After missing out on the Champions Trophy, Siraj came out firing on all cylinders.

After a below-par outing in the first game, he has bowled three match-winning spells, picking up nine wickets in the process. He looked fresh in the last three matches and has picked up wickets both with the new and the old ball.

Ad

Impact Sub- Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma will come in as the impact sub option with one bowler short in the playing XI. He has developed into a top-quality death-over bowler and can consistently nail the yorkers.

He is an inspiration for bowlers who bowl at under 130 kph ,but his consistency with lengths and line has made him a match-winning option for the Rajasthan Royals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More