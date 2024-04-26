Picking a combined KKR-PBKS playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Ashutosh Sharma & Sunil Narine

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in this season. KKR are second in the points table with five wins in seven league matches, while PBKS are ninth with only two victories in eight appearances.

In their last appearance, the Knight Riders posted 222 on the board against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with a top contribution from Shreyas Iyer (50). Then, Andre Russell was the key bowler with three scalps, as they won a cliffhanger by one run.

On the other hand, the Kings could only manage to score 142 in their last game against the Gujarat Titans, courtesy of the best knock from Prabhsimran Singh (35). Thereafter, Harshal Patel impressed with figures of 3/15, but they could not defend the score.

KKR will look to solidify their claim for the playoff spot, while PBKS need to win this game to stay alive in the competition. On that note, let's look at the combined XI of both teams for the ongoing season.

Top-order: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c)

Phil Salt has been prolific in scoring 249 runs in seven innings at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 169.39. He slammed 89* off 47 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine has been top-notch with his batting performances, garnering 286 runs in seven innings, with a top knock of 109 (56) coming against the Rajasthan Royals. Moreover, he has scalped nine wickets in seven games and will be the lead spinner.

Shreyas Iyer will come in at No.3 and will be the leader of this team. He has 190 runs at an average of 38, with a solitary half-century.

Middle-order: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

This team's middle-order is stacked with hitters, which is what the T20 format demands. At No. 4 will be Rinku Singh, who has 107 runs at a strike rate of 159.70, while Shashank Singh arrives at No. 5, boasting a stat of 195 runs at an average of 48.75 and a strike rate of 168.10.

Andre Russell and Ashutosh Sharma will be the designated hitters for this team. Russell has 155 runs at a strike rate of 184.52 and nine wickets to his name; Ashutosh has clobbered 159 runs at 189.29.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Harshal Patel has done well for PBKS this season, securing 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 21.38. Meanwhile, his teammate Arshdeep Singh follows him with 10 scalps at 25.70.

Varun Chakravarthy has picked up eight wickets in seven games and will form spin duo with Narine. The talented pacer, Harshit Rana has stolen the limelight by taking nine wickets in six appearances, with the best figures of 3/33.

