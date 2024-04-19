Picking a combined LSG-CSK playing XI for IPL 2024 ft. Nicholas Pooran, Matheesha Pathirana

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 34 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. LSG have three wins and three losses from six matches, while CSK have won four of their six games.

Lucknow have lost their last two matches in IPL 2024, going down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets and Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. In their match against KKR at Eden Gardens, they put up 161-7. Kolkata chased down the target with ease.

CSK, meanwhile, have won their last two games. In their last match, they got the better of Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede. Batting first, CSK scored 206-4 before restricting MI to 186-6.

Lucknow and Chennai have met thrice in the IPL, with both teams winning one game each, while one match produced no result. As the two sides meet at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, we pick a combined XI of both teams for IPL 2024.

Openers: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captains of the two teams, would open the innings in the combined XI.

LSG skipper Rahul has only one half-century to his credit in IPL 2024. He scored 58 off 44 in the first match against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul has got starts in the last three matches but has been dismissed in the 30s.

Chennai skipper Gaikwad has found his batting rhythm after a slow start, scoring half-centuries in his last two matches.

The opener hit 67* off 58 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 69 off 40 against Mumbai Indians. In six matches in IPL 2024, Gaikwad has 224 runs at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 130.23.

Middle order/ All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Nicholas Pooran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w)

MS Dhoni played a stunning cameo against Mumbai. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis finds a place in the combined XI due to his versatility.

The 34-year-old scored a half-century against Gujarat Titans. He has picked up only one wicket with his medium pace and has fallen cheaply in the last two innings. So, Stoinis would be keen to make a mark against Chennai Super Kings.

In-form CSK batter Shivam Dube is an easy choice in the combined playing XI. The left-hander batter has hammered 242 runs in six innings at an average of 60.50 and an excellent strike rate of 163.51. In Chennai's previous match against Mumbai, he clubbed an unbeaten 66 off 38.

Nicholas Pooran has done an excellent job for Lucknow Super Giants in the finisher's role. In six innings, he has slammed 223 runs at an average of 74.33 and a strike rate of 161.59. Pooran has come in and smashed 30s and 40s at a quick pace. Against KKR in Lucknow's previous match, he contributed 45 off 32.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also makes it to the combined XI. He was the Player of the Match for claiming 3-18 and taking two catches in the home triumph over KKR. Jadeja has not been needed with the bat in the last couple of matches but contributed a few cameos before that.

MS Dhoni has proved that he still has it in him as a finisher and keeper-batter. Dhoni clobbered Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes against MI. Before that, he slammed 37* off 16, albeit in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals.

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG pacer Mohsin Khan celebrates a wicket. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana has played three matches for CSK and has claimed eight wickets. He picked up 3-31 against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. After missing a few games due to fitness issues, the Sri Lankan speedster made an emphatic return against MI, claiming 4-28.

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande has also made crucial contributions as well. He claimed 3-33 against KKR at Eden Gardens and 1-29 against Mumbai Indians, dismissing Pandya.

Pacer Mohsin Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi would be the representatives from LSG in the combined XI in the bowling department. Left-arm pacer Mohsin has done an efficient job in the last couple of games, claiming two wickets each against Punjab and Kolkata.

Bishnoi has picked up only four wickets in six IPL 2024 matches but has shown glimpses of his ability. The leg-spinner picked up 2-25 against Delhi, getting the scalps of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. He would be keen to get back to his best soon.

