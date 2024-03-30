Picking a combined LSG-PBKS playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 11 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30. LSG began their campaign with a 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, while PBKS suffered a four-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by the same margin.

Lucknow bowled first in the match against Rajasthan and gave away 193-4. In the chase, Nicholas Pooran (64* off 41) and skipper KL Rahul (58 off 44) hit half-centuries. But, LSG could not maintain their batting momentum throughout and were held to 173-6.

Looking at Punjab Kings, they were disappointing against RCB and managed only 176-6 on the board, while batting first. A brilliant knock from Virat Kohli (77 off 49) and a thrilling cameo from Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) ensure victory for Bengaluru.

In the head-to-head battle between Lucknow and Punjab, LSG have a 2-1 lead in the three matches played between the two teams. As they prepare to battle it out on Saturday, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Openers: KL Rahul (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul (Pic: iplt20.com)

The captains of the two franchises, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, would open the batting in the combined LSG-PBKS XI. Rahul would also lead the team. He scored an impressive half-century against Rajasthan, hitting four fours and two sixes, but could not take the team over the line.

Expand Tweet

Dhawan has got starts in both matches Punjab have played so far. He was bowled for 22 off 16 against Delhi Capitals by Ishant Sharma. In the game against RCB, he was dismissed for 45 off 37 balls, trying to go after Glenn Maxwell.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh

Sam Curran appeals for a wicket. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Devdutt Padikkal was out of a duck in LSG's previous match, bowled by Trent Boult. However, he has been in great form lately and would be confident on capitalizing on the same when Lucknow take on Punjab on Saturday.

Pooran played a blinder of a knock against RR, clobbering 64* off 41 balls, a fine innings in which he slammed four fours and as many sixes. Lucknow, however, lost the game as he did not get much support at the other end following Rahul's dismissal.

Sam Curran and Marcus Stoinis would be the two main all-rounders in the combined LSG-PBKS playing XI. Curran was the Player of the Match for his 63 against Delhi. He contributed 23 against RCB and also claimed the wicket of Anuj Rawat.

Stoinis did not bowl for Lucknow against Rajasthan Royals and was dismissed for 3 in the chase. However, he has been a key member of the Super Giants franchise over the last couple of season and finds a place on the basis of his ability and experience.

PBKS lower-order hitter Shashank Singh also finds a spot in the combined XI. He could be used a floater in the batting order. He struck an impactful 21* off 8 balls against RCB, hitting one four and two sixes.

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Kagiso Rabada

Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Pic: iplt20.com)

Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi would be the main spinners in the combined LSG-PBKS XI for IPL 2024. Left-arm spinner Brar claimed 1/14 against Delhi and followed it up with excellent figures of 2/13 in four overs against Bengaluru, getting the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell.

Speaking of Bishnoi, he bowled four overs for 38 against Rajasthan and picked up the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. The leggie has delivered some fine performances in the IPL over the years and hence finds a place in the team.

Expand Tweet

LSG's Mohsin Khan and PBKS' Kagiso Rabada would be the two main pacers in the combined XI. Mohsin got the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the game against the Royals. He was a bit expensive, but has the ability to be a match-winner with the ball in hand.

Rabada warmed up with 1/36 against Delhi Capitals, getting the scalp of Shai Hope. He excelled against RCB with figures of 2/23, claiming the big wickets of Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green.